Twelve schools in the Daviess County Public Schools system have received awards based on the implementation of the national Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) framework from the Kentucky Department of Education and the Green River Educational Cooperative.
Audubon, Burns, Country Heights, East View, Highland, Meadow Lands, Sorgho, Southern Oaks, Tamarack, West Louisville and Whitesville elementary schools earned the Bronze award while Daviess County Middle School received Silver.
GREC defines PBIS as “an evidence-based, proactive approach to teaching and reinforcing behavioral expectations with a goal of improving student behavior, maximizing instructional time and increasing student engagement, while also promoting an overall physically and psychologically safe school culture and climate.”
DCMS was the first school in the district to earn the Silver award, which shows the school successfully encompasses the implementation of Tier I and Tier II systems and supports.
Caleb York, school support coordinator for DCPS, said PBIS is focused on creating consistency across the entire school building by identifying the values of the school community and teaching those and reinforcing them in a positive way.
“Our PBIS work continues to have a positive impact on our schools,” he said. “Though only [12] of our schools achieved this status, the work of our schools to implement PBIS is making a difference in all of our schools. We want to ensure students are ready to succeed once they graduate, but we realize that success is not only academic success, but also behavioral.”
York said the district has been working to implement PBIS since the 2017-18 academic year, and each school has a team focused on PBIS implementation and is responsible for identifying three to five school-wide expectations.
“The implementation looks different for all of our schools because all of our schools have different needs,” he said. “All of our schools have identified school-wide expectations. In DCPS, the heavy-hitters are being respectful, being responsible and being safe in what we do. From there, once they’ve identified those expectations, all of our schools work to teach those expectations to our kids and build systems of recognitions.”
York described the district’s work in PBIS as “remarkable” and that the impact of the commitment is shown every day in the schools.
“Teachers are proactively building relationships while also teaching expectations and procedures to help ensure students can successfully navigate school,” he said. “This positive, proactive, instructional approach to school results in improved student behavior which was a positive impact on student achievement.”
This is the first year the schools have been recognized by KDE for PBIS work, but has previously been recognized by GREC. The awards are given based on where the schools are in the implementation of PBIS, along with a tiered fidelity inventory (TFI).
“With the state, as well as with GREC, it’s not just about our self-assessment, but it also has to come back to the data,” York said. “We have to compile reports based on the amount of students who have had office referrals, the number of students we’re working with to provide Tier II support and what that looks like. From there, the state decides if we meet their criteria.”
According to the PBIS website, there are three tier levels of implementation. Tier I is focused on universal, primary prevention; Tier II is focused on targeted, secondary prevention; and Tier III is focused on intensive and individualized, tertiary prevention.
