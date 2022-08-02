Boys and girls of the junior pig and poultry clubs are much interested in the awards offered this year by the Daviess County Fair and Exposition. Sweepstakes for the best individual Duroc, Poland China and O.I.C. purebred pigs either sex will be trips to the state fair, $20 each. The Poland China breed promotion committee will furnish $50 of the money on the pigs offered this year. There are 117 boys and girls in the pig club this year, about 12 being girls, and it is assumed that all will make exhibits at the fair. The majority of the club’s members picked the Poland China pig for their project. County agent McClure will not be able to visit with all the club members but has secured community members who are thoroughly versed in the work to make the rounds.

Aug. 1, 1922, so busy was City Clerk Richardson that the meeting of the city commissioners was postponed till this afternoon. The reason of the big rush was that yesterday was the last day on which city taxes might be paid free of penalty and many citizens and business houses held off making payment till the last day. The hallway in front of the collector’s office was well filled with people or those couldn’t wait left signed blank checks.

