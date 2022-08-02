Boys and girls of the junior pig and poultry clubs are much interested in the awards offered this year by the Daviess County Fair and Exposition. Sweepstakes for the best individual Duroc, Poland China and O.I.C. purebred pigs either sex will be trips to the state fair, $20 each. The Poland China breed promotion committee will furnish $50 of the money on the pigs offered this year. There are 117 boys and girls in the pig club this year, about 12 being girls, and it is assumed that all will make exhibits at the fair. The majority of the club’s members picked the Poland China pig for their project. County agent McClure will not be able to visit with all the club members but has secured community members who are thoroughly versed in the work to make the rounds.
Aug. 1, 1922, so busy was City Clerk Richardson that the meeting of the city commissioners was postponed till this afternoon. The reason of the big rush was that yesterday was the last day on which city taxes might be paid free of penalty and many citizens and business houses held off making payment till the last day. The hallway in front of the collector’s office was well filled with people or those couldn’t wait left signed blank checks.
Aug. 2, Herbert Witte and Roland Bryant, both from Hopkinsville, Ky., were run down and killed by a switch engine in the Louisville & Nashville railroad yards in Evansville. They were railroad guards. One theory is that they were asleep on the track and another version is that the noise of other engines in the yards drowned the noise of the engine which bore down upon them. The bodies have been removed to a morgue.
Aug. 3, the body of Albert Boskett was discovered by Thomas Bishop and A. Hardin in the Warden woods. The last time Boskett was seen alive was the morning of July 4 at the railroad crossing. The remains were identified by a gold watch and clothing worn by Boskett at the time of his disappearance. Then the dollars in currency and some war savings stamps were also found in his pockets.
Aug. 4, a stock barn belonging to William O’Bryan on his Lily Meade five miles west of Owensboro was completely destroyed by fire. There were about seven tons of hay, 100 bushels of corn, a horse, a mule, five sets of harness and some agricultural implements destroyed with the barn. The cause of the fire is unknown but it is believed to have been caused by spontaneous combustions as it must has originated in the loose hay.
Aug. 5, the grocery store of Rollie Roach was robbed Tuesday night. The thief secured $25 in gold, about $8 in change and six pocket knives. Entrance was effected by breaking a glass in the rear door. The gold was stolen from a show window where the five $5 pieces that had been displayed as part of an advertising scheme. The silver was taken from the cash drawer the knives from one of the show cases. Police have no clue as to the identity of the burglar or burglars.
50 Years Ago
Aug. 1, 1972, vandalized and stolen road signs in Daviess County are a real problem and the problem is getting worse. Replacement costs may be as high as $10,000 annually. Daviess County has a man employed full-time to print new signs and to replace those stolen and damaged. And the way things look, unemployment is not a problem for the sign maker. On Sunday, John Oldham, commissioner in charge of signs, received a call to clean up 15 discarded signs in West Louisville.
Aug. 2, Julianne Posante, a student at Immaculate School in Owensboro, was chosen as winner of the 1972 Kentucky Jaycees Americanism Essay Contest. The 13-year-old girl, through an imaginary conversation with George Washington, cited freedoms, education, natural beauty and the “American people” as being paramount among the nation’s assets. She also listed the goals of equality of pay and housing and protection of the environment as areas where the nation is starting to shape up.
Aug. 3, some Owenborans are being appointed to positions in government by Gov. Wendell Ford. Dr. Tom Smith Maddox has been named director of livestock sanitation in the Kentucky Department of Agriculture. T. J. Bartlett has been placed on the State Board of Tax Appeals. Edwin D. (Bud) Erwin is the labor’s representative on the Kentucky Unemployment Insurance Commission.
Aug. 4, Jamie Kerrick is taking a giant step toward his lifelong goal in a career in a theatre. The Owensboro Catholic High School senior is one of the select dozen attending the summer workshop in theatre at The College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Va. The five-week session for high school juniors and seniors throughout the country and is conducted in cooperation with “The Common Glory,” Paul Green’s outdoor drama in which the 12 interns will participate.
