Daviess County Public Schools has had 13 schools selected by the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence to participate in a peer learning group to increase family engagement.
The Prichard Committee initiated the peer learning group through its Kentucky Collaborative for Families and Schools, and it includes 58 schools across the commonwealth. The group will form the Family Friendly Schools Learning Network.
The DCPS schools participating are Audubon, Burns, Country Heights, Deer Park, East View, Highland, Sorgho, Tamarack, West Louisville, Whitesville and Meadow Lands elementary schools, as well as Burns Middle School and Heritage Park High School.
Participation will run through May 2023.
The peer learning group is meant to help bolster family engagement as a strategy to improve student outcomes in learning. Group members will collaborate across the state, share ideas and share in training and resources to help increase family engagement.
Brigitte Blom, Prichard Committee president and CEO, said the Family Friendly Schools Learning Network will build the capacity of school leadership to understand and implement more effective family engagement best practices.
“Kentucky schools must once again start feeling like a community hub — where students, parents, educators and caregivers are all engaged in supporting student learning,” she said.
Kevin Lowe, Meadow Lands Elementary School principal, said he and other DCPS educators and administrators are excited to jump on board with the Prichard Committee and this project.
He has witnessed first hand, he said, how family engagement can be a huge factor for student achievement and student learning. Anytime educators can learn more about how to get whole families involved in student learning, they are excited to do so.
“It’s extremely important for parents to become involved,” he said. “Once you are involved, your child becomes more involved and engaged in learning, and learns more as well. Research has shown us that children from families and parents who are engaged are more successful.”
Lowe’s and other educators’ involvement in this network will involve meetings across the district and the state to brainstorm and generate ideas.
“Then we will figure out how to take that information and apply it to our families,”he said, “and help to engage them in things going on at the school.”
He said the school already has an event planned after fall break. More details are forthcoming, but there will be a family movie night at the school, which will feature a drive-in style film. There will also be food trucks and other activities for students and their families to enjoy together.
Opportunities like that, and more, will be part of this network, Lowe said.
According to the Prichard Committee, participating schools will have the chance to have a menu of training and services to choose from while they are a part of the network. Schools will also participate in surveys each spring. Training will include group learning sessions, small group coaching sessions and increased awareness and access to resources and services that increase family engagement.
Other schools that are participating are in Covington, Berea, Erlanger, Fort Thomas, and Boone, Campbell, Fayette, Floyd, Gallatin, Jefferson, Minifee, Powell, Pulaski, Rowan and Washington counties, as well as Dayton, Harlan, Paducah, Jenkins and Ludlow independent school districts.
