Blood Moon Pictures' "13 Slays Till X-mas" will premiere this weekend at Kentucky Wesleyan College in the school's activity hall, formerly Legacy Church, at 3300 Frederica St.
The anthology film is about five men who are invited to a dive bar by a mysterious email on Dec. 24. They pass the time by telling scary stories, and the film features all 13.
The indie horror movie created by local filmmakers PK Starks and Eric Huskisson will have two shows Friday and Saturday, one at 7 p.m. and one at 9:30 p.m. Tickets for the showings are $13 each and are available at bloodmoonpictures.com, or by visiting https://ticketbud.com/events/255d82b0-1d7c-11eb-a39c-42010a71700d.
