Owensboro police were investigating on Saturday an accident Friday afternoon that sent a 13-year-old girl to Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville with potentially life-threatening injuries.
Police said the accident occurred at 1:16 p.m. at Carter Road and the Wendell H. Ford Expressway.
The report said the girl was walking northbound on Carter Road and was crossing the eastbound onramp from the expressway when she was struck by a vehicle.
She was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital before being transferred to the Louisville hospital for further treatment.
The report said members of the Owensboro Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team are investigating the accident.
A condition report was unavailable Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.