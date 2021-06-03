The 14th annual Owensboro Public Schools Summer Institute for Young Artists is off to a great start.
There are 130 students in the two-week camp this week that provides an immersive arts experience at Owensboro High School for middle and high school students in fourth through ninth grades.
Campers choose one major and one elective to study throughout the two weeks. Camp majors are band, choir, orchestra, visual art, drama and dance. Electives are dance, drawing, drama, ceramics and digital music. All students participate in what OPS Coordinator of Fine Arts Tom Stites called the “SIYA choir.”
Stites said the camp is unique in that, while hosted by city schools, is offered to regional students.
“We have students from Owensboro, Daviess County Public Schools, Owensboro Catholic Schools, and some from southern Indiana, McLean County, Hancock County, and some who are homeschooled,” he said.
Another interesting aspect of camp, he said, is that older students, typically those who are former SIYA campers, are invited back to camp as interns. Those older students mentor the younger ones in the art forms.
Dylan Kirk, 17, is an incoming senior at OHS who is mentoring band students this year.
SIYA camp is important, Dylan said, because it provides students with more artistic instruction.
“This camp is going to help students be better at their particular arts interest,” he said. “It helps to have some individual, one-on-one time with someone in the field.”
Suthting Pauhkum, 16, is an incoming junior interning for the orchestra discipline. Suthting attended SIYA as a middle-schooler and said he was interested in coming back to assist campers as a way of saying thanks.
He also enjoys being around his peers, especially in a musical setting, and knows the importance of being around those who are like-minded.
“Because of COVID, a lot of us weren’t able to spend time together with other musicians and students in general,” he said.
The camp also expands students’ knowledge of their artistic craft and helps younger students explore all the artistic options available to them as middle and high-schoolers.
“SIYA had a lasting impact, which is why I wanted to keep coming each year, and why I wanted to help other students succeed,” Suthting said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
