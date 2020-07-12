The Green River District Health Department reported 16 more cases of coronavirus in its seven-county area on Saturday.
Eight were in Henderson County, five in Ohio, two in Daviess and one in Webster.
Muhlenberg County, which is in the Pennyrile district, reported six new cases on Saturday.
Public Health Director Clay Horton said, “We encourage anyone who has been in crowds, had close contact with people in public or traveled recently to get tested.”
The health department offers free testing.
To schedule an appointment, go to https://healthdepartment.org and follow the COVID-19 Test prompts.
The average age of those infected with the virus in the region is 42.
To date, Daviess County has had 486 confirmed cases, seven have died and 46 have been hospitalized. Only six are currently hospitalized.
Hancock has had 24 cases, none have died and three have been hospitalized. Two are currently hospitalized.
McLean has had 29 cases, one has died and four have been hospitalized. None are currently hospitalized.
Ohio has had 237 cases, none have died and 17 have been hospitalized. Six are currently hospitalized.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.