The Owensboro Regional Suicide Prevention Coalition (ORSPC) will host its 16th annual Lifesavers Walk from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Moreland Park with the goal of spreading suicide prevention awareness.
“It started as a small group and it’s just grown into a large community event to bring everyone together to raise awareness of the importance of mental health,” said Stacey Connor, co-vice president of ORSPC. “It’s a chance for families that have lost someone to come together and support each other.”
The event will begin with a butterfly release prior to the walk. Local nonprofits and mental health resources will be available, along with first responders.
“It’s important for kids to see that first responders are friendly people and are here to help,” she said. “We make the event kid friendly and have a lot of resources available.”
Connor said the event allows for families to rally together and know they are not alone.
“Many times families will wear matching shirts and bring the little ones,” she said. “It’s just a day focused on bringing the community together.”
The event is held in September as part of National Suicide Prevention Month.
“(Suicide) affects everyone,” Connor said. “It’s one of the leading causes of death, and because of mental health and the stigma around suicide, it’s not talked about.”
Connor said it can be uncomfortable for some families to discuss the difficulties behind losing a loved one to suicide.
“Many times when you have lost someone, even the people closest to you, they don’t know how to act or respond,” she said. “Everyone is uncomfortable because of the stigma that goes along with it, so we strive to bring awareness, watching for the risks to prevent it and the importance of mental health.”
Being open and honest about how one feels can help decrease the stigmas around mental health and suicide, Connor said.
“We all have good days and bad days, and there’s nothing wrong with that,” she said. “I’m open and honest about seeing a therapist, and I think it’s important for me and I always encourage people because it’s a great tool to have a third party you’re able to talk to.”
Along with the event, ORSPC offers additional resources to families who have lost loved ones.
“We have a support group that meets the second Tuesday of every month at Kentucky Wesleyan College in the admissions building,” Connor said. “It’s a peer-led group, is open to anyone who has lost someone and confidential.”
ORSPC also offers free Question, Persuade and Refer (QPR) Training for organizations.
“It’s like the mental health version of CPR,” Connor said. “We have trained individuals, we partner with Owensboro Health and RiverValley Behavioral Health and other professionals in the community who are trained.”
If anyone is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, call or text 988, a 24-hour line with trained individuals. RiverValley Behavioral Health also offers a 24-hour crisis line at 800-433-7291.
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
