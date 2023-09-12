The Owensboro Regional Suicide Prevention Coalition (ORSPC) will host its 16th annual Lifesavers Walk from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Moreland Park with the goal of spreading suicide prevention awareness.

“It started as a small group and it’s just grown into a large community event to bring everyone together to raise awareness of the importance of mental health,” said Stacey Connor, co-vice president of ORSPC. “It’s a chance for families that have lost someone to come together and support each other.”

