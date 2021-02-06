On Friday, the Green River District Health Department reported 179 new COVID-19 cases with 83 in Daviess County, eight in Hancock County, 46 in Henderson County, three in McLean County, 19 in Ohio County, 12 in Union County and eight in Webster County.
179 new COVID-19 cases reported for region
- By the Messenger-Inquirer
-
- Updated
- 0
Multimedia
Latest News
- Comfort Food: Salvation Army initiative delivering hot soup to lonely, isolated seniors
- Education workers begin receiving vaccines in Daviess County
- What to do when your spouse loses it
- Owensboro man charged in riot at U.S. Capitol
- Catholic has strong 2nd half, tops OHS
- Airport board fires Barnett, appoints interim airport director
- Defensive play could rule when UK hosts Tennessee
- KWC looks to perpetuate momentum
Most Popular
Images
Videos
Commented
- No evidence of fraud in the recent election (6)
- Lolley resigns from public boards after Facebook post (3)
- Owensboro minster who attended Washington rallies says he has received death threats (2)
- Guthrie issues statement on Electoral College vote count (2)
- Election claims should be investigated (1)
- Why would we ever trade our democracy for a dictatorship? (1)
- 'Insane': See Kasich's reaction to McCarthy's move (1)
- McLean residents dedicated to county Wreaths Across America (1)
- Stein hopes community will help stop disconnects (1)
- Majority want lawmakers to expand broadband access (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.