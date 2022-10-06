On Feb. 25, 1807, Squire Anthony Thompson, an Ohio County magistrate, traveled from his home in Fort Vienna (Calhoun) to the Yellow Banks to hear testimony in a land dispute.

The hearing was held in the tavern of William Smeathers at the mouth of the “gut” — a ravine that carried water from the southwest into the Ohio River by Smeathers’ cabin.

