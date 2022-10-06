On Feb. 25, 1807, Squire Anthony Thompson, an Ohio County magistrate, traveled from his home in Fort Vienna (Calhoun) to the Yellow Banks to hear testimony in a land dispute.
The hearing was held in the tavern of William Smeathers at the mouth of the “gut” — a ravine that carried water from the southwest into the Ohio River by Smeathers’ cabin.
That’s what where the VFW post is today.
Witnesses included Philip Taylor and William Bailey Smith, both about 50 and both of whom had lived in what’s now Daviess County since around 1775.
Some of the testimony offers an interesting glimpse into the county’s history.
And some creates more questions.
You wish you could have done a few follow-up questions.
For instance, Taylor testified that Pup Creek in eastern Daviess County was named when he and others in a hunting party spent the night there and one of their dogs had pups.
He said they drowned the pups in the creek and the name stuck.
It had been Beaver Creek before that, although Taylor said he had never seen any beaver there.
He was asked about the Yellow Banks.
Taylor said there were no people there in 1790.
People from Fort Vienna had come to move them out before then.
How long had they lived there?
And why were they moved out?
Smith, who had lived in the county for 30 years, said Yellow Creek was sometimes called Yellow Banks Creek.
He said the name Yellow Banks was attached to about three or four miles of the river when he arrived.
But it later came to refer to the place where Smeathers’ cabin was.
Blackford Creek, Smith said, was originally Otter Creek.
But Joseph Blackford had a camp there in 1780-82 and his name stuck, Smith said.
Some histories say Blackford was killed there.
Smith said Leonard Helm and Edward Hagan had named Panther Creek in 1776.
Some histories say they were attacked by a large panther while camping around where Curdsville is today.
I’d still like to know more about that “lost” settlement in the 1780s.
