The new Owensboro Food and Beverage Coalition’s first Mac & Cheese Throwdown, to see which restaurant or bar makes the best mac & cheese, starts Sunday and runs through Feb. 11.
Nineteen restaurants have entered the competition, with dishes ranging from $6 to $26.
Ben Skiadas, one of the founders of the coalition, said customers can vote on a People’s Choice Award and a panel of judges will select the “best” and “most creative” mac & cheese dishes.
The restaurants that win can use it in their advertising for a year.
There are different price points, Skiadas said.
Standard mac & cheese is $13 and under; gourmet is above $13.
Restaurants decide their prices.
Here’s the lineup:
• Lure — standard, Mac n Cheese Stuffed Chili over Chili Sauce, $12.
• Lure — gourmet, Lobster Mac n Cheese, $26.
• Lure Smoke Shack — standard, Cheesy Spicy Boi, white cheddar smoked mac n cheese with cheddar smoked sausage and candied jalapeños, $12.
• Lure Smoke Shack — gourmet, Big Porker Mac, white cheddar smoked mac n cheese topped with pulled pork, pork belly burnt ends, pork rinds, candied jalapeños and double sauced, $18.
• Mellow Mushroom — standard, Fun-KY Mac Penne noodles with our famous house-made beer cheese, cheddar cheese, shredded chicken tossed in our house-made BBQ sauce, caramelized onions and topped with chopped applewood smoked bacon, $12.
• J’S Good Grub — standard, Dirty Mac N Cheese Waffle Bowl, $12.
• J’s Good Grub — gourmet bowl, $15.
• Real Hacienda (Frederica) — Chipotle Chicken Mac n Cheese, $10.
• Dee’s Diner — gourmet, Breakfast Mac n Cheese Bowl, $14.
• Sassafras — gourmet, BBQ Chicken Cheddar Mac, creamy white cheddar mac topped with smoked pulled chicken, house-made bacon bits, smoked tomatoes, house BBQ sauce and green onion, $17.99.
• Niko’s Bakery — Andouille & Onion Jack Mac Strata, Hill View Farm’s andouille sausage mixed with caramelized onions, onion jack bechamel, sourdough & croissant croutons, egg and macaroni, $12.
• Carnival Cafe — Mac n cheese flavored boneless wings and fries, $11.99.
• Famous Bistro — Cajun Mac, andouille on top of mac and cheese with a creole kick, $18.
• Legends — standard, Buff Mac, creamy white mac and cheese topped with breaded chicken tossed in Legends’ buffalo sauce, then topped with panko bread crumbs, shredded cheddar jack and scallions, $12.
• Don Mario — Mexi-Mac n Cheese, Mac n cheese-base topped with Mexican ground beef, corn and peppers, $10.
• Miller House — description unavailable.
• Peezos Pizza — standard, Philly Mac, $12.
• Jordy’s — — standard, Lobster Mac, $9.
• Jordy’s — gourmet, Seafood Mac $13
• Niko’s — cheesy carbonara risotto, $17.99.
• McHenry Events — Buff Mac n Cheese for pick up on Friday. People can text 270-313-3678 to preorder. It will be at the RiverPark Center.
• Brashers — walking chili mac, $6.
• Brew Bridge — standard, Buffalo Mac n Cheese, price not listed.
Skiadas said people can check Whatareyoudoinc.com for late additions or go to DoInc on social media.
