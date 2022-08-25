Two singing acts from Daviess County will be in the spotlight today at the Kentucky State Fair in Louisville.
Christian musician Jeremy Whiteside and husband-and-wife duo Tommy and Cathy Mullins have been selected to take part in the 2022 Gospel Music Showcase, sponsored by Kentucky Farm Bureau.
Per KFB, 12 gospel music acts throughout the state were selected through a registration process for the showcase, with four quartets, four soloists and four variety acts — bands, duets and ensembles — scheduled to compete.
Prizes up for grabs include “Best of Show,” “Best Quartet,” “Best Soloist,” “Best Gospel Variety” and “County Sponsor” — with the “Best of Show” being the grand prize that includes complimentary promotional space in the Kentucky Farm Bureau News, which is valued at $1,000, an additional $500 and a trophy from the bureau and $150 and a ribbon from the state fair.
Both acts are looking forward to their respective performances and participating in the showcase for their first time.
“It’s pretty humbling considering all the competition that’s out there that normally applies,” Whiteside said. “It’s a competition that’s been around for awhile, so I’m sure there’s quite a few people that applied.”
“We’re excited to share (our songs),” Cathy Mullins said. “...We’re just excited to be a part, and we’re really grateful.”
Whiteside will be performing two of his original songs — “Shepherds of the Sheep” and “The Road That’s Painted Red.”
“... Being it’s gospel music, you want songs that really just come out and speak the truth boldly … and part of it is to glorify Christ, so those are ones that really just do that (and) are relatable, too,” he said. “We all go through life with wanting to lead other people to Christ if you have the Lord in you, because that’s part of what he commands us to do, is to go and preach the gospel.”
The Mullins describe the opportunity to perform as bittersweet, as it will be the anniversary of the death of their son, Specialist (SPC) Brandon Scott Mullins, U.S. Army, who was killed by an IED in August 2011 while serving in Afghanistan.
More from this section
One of the original songs the duo will perform — “21 Ode to a Soldier” — is about Brandon’s life.
“This was one of the reasons that prompted us to enter (the showcase) because I thought, ‘How cool would that be to share that song on that day in Kentucky?,’ ” Cathy Mullins said. “Each anniversary, we try to do something to really make the day different or special. I’m glad it … worked out.
“Any time we can share his story, it points to our faith, it points to … selfless service and sacrifice. We feel that’s becoming part of our mission.”
The duo’s other song is titled “Wings to Fly.”
Both acts look forward to sharing their songs and messages in this capacity.
“It’s a great feeling because you’re not a lamp in a room,” Whiteside said. “It’s basically a light guiding ships in the harbor, and it’s an opportunity (and) a platform that is exponentially so much larger than what we’ve been at to this point. It’s an incredible chance to really reach a lot of people at once.”
“We were married 35 years ago and been through (so) much,” Tommy Mullins said. “We’ve buried Brandon, but here recently we’ve buried a grandson that was stillborn. God writes our book from the day we’re born — you live out the chapters, and you never know what’s going to happen there in the future; but He’s always there knowing beforehand what our steps were.
“You’re never too old to share something about your life … and we feel like this is another stepping stone and additional opportunity to do that.”
The showcase will begin at 11:30 a.m. (CST) in the South Wing C Conference Center, Upper Level, of the Kentucky Exposition Center.
