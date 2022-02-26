In his application essay to become a Daily Page in the Kentucky House of Representatives during an upcoming day dedicated to Family Resource and Youth Service Centers, Highland Elementary School fifth-grader Atley Thompson said he has seen first-hand how valuable the FRYSCs are for all students.
Recently one of Thompson’s classmates experienced a house fire and lost everything, he wrote in his application, and the Highland family resource coordinator, Ellie Humphrey, helped him get clothes and other necessities.
“I was filled with gratitude to her for helping him,” said Thompson about his resource coordinator. “She also provides family-oriented activities to promote kindness, gratitude and togetherness. She sends home information on how to get assistance with everyday needs.”
Family resource coordinators know that focusing on families is the key to success for all kids, he wrote.
Thompson will be joined by Daviess County High School sophomore Isabella “Bella” Skibba to present the Daviess County Public Schools district on March 1 for the Family Resource/Youth Service Centers Coalition of Kentucky Legislative Page Day in Frankfort.
Daily Pages range in age from 10 to 18, and they perform services for all representatives and staff by delivering messages, running errands, delivering bills, or copying materials.
The application process includes a submitted cover letter with information from the student about why they would like to be a House Page, as well as a resume. Students may also be asked to sit for a job interview, and they must be in good academic standing, according to the Kentucky Legislature.
Skibba said she wanted to pursue the opportunity of Page Day to see the state legislature “operating in live-action.”
The process of policy-making, she said, and the time and deliberation put into the process fascinates her. It also is great preparation for the mock government conferences she attends with her high school’s Student Y club, like the Kentucky Youth Assembly and the Kentucky United Nations Assembly.
“I’m beyond excited to represent my district, school, and Family Resource Center in Frankfort this year,” Skibba said.
Humphrey said these hands-on experiences are great for students because they support FRYSC, but they also give students a chance to see curriculum in action. Thompson’s leadership was one of the reasons he was invited to apply for the legislative page program.
“His teacher nominated him because he is a very conscientious student and they wanted to give him more opportunities to encourage his education,” Humphrey said.
Megan Nicodemus, DCHS youth service center coordinator, said she is also looking forward to joining Skibba in Frankfort. Being a legislative page allows students “hands-on, real-life educational experience and memories that can change a life.”
FRYSCs go “above and beyond” daily in their roles because they support the students, their families, and the community, Nicodemus said.
It is important for legislators to continue to support the FRYSCs, as they assist the whole child, she said, and it’s important for all to advocate for continued legislative support so educators and FRYSCs can continue removing all barriers to student education.
“We build bridges between the school, home and community,” she said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
