Two music educators in Daviess County Public Schools have received awards from the Kentucky Music Educators Association District 2 for their contributions to music education.
Daviess County Middle School music teacher Rebecca Volk received the 2022 KMEA District 2 Middle School Music Teacher of the Year award.
Volk teachers choir, theater and music appreciation at the school. She is in her sixth year as a music teacher and fifth year at DCMS. She was at Owensboro High School her first year.
“I was overjoyed and a little shocked to receive the award,” she said. “It was a goal of mine to receive a KMEA award but it’s one of those things that you don’t expect to achieve.”
Volk said Owensboro Public Schools music educator Kara Smith nominated her for the award.
“I’ve done a few things in my time at DCMS,” she said. “I started a brand new theater program and pushed for seventh- and eighth-grade choir to become offered all year rather than a semester.”
Volk said DCMS has “all kinds” of students within its building, some who go to school to hone their craft with a passion for music, whether that be learning or performing.
“They have a love and a drive for that,” she said. “I want to be able to help them achieve their goals. For some students, music is the one thing that gets them into school or is something they can excel at.”
Volk is finishing a masters degree in counseling and said that with the mental health crisis following the pandemic, music provides social and emotional learning (SEL) to students, creating a safe space where they can feel loved and accepted in an environment where they are able to thrive.
Volk said she creates educational videos on YouTube and TikTok, which she hopes will reach students across the country.
“If every student could have music in some form, it would be helpful,” she said. “I want students to be inspired by music and to love and learn about music and have it be a positive aspect in their life.”
For Volk, the award is a form of accountability and an inspiration for her to be the best she can be everyday.
DCPS coordinator of fine and performing arts, Karen Alward, was the recipient of the 2022 KMEA 2nd District Citation for Service award.
Alward said she felt “so extremely honored” to receive the award and is following in the steps of two of her mentors, both previous winners of this award.
“It’s very humbling,” she said. “This award goes to someone who has been a member of KMEA for a number of years and has held positions in the organization.”
Alward has been a music educator for 30 years, beginning in DCPS in 2020. She was in band during high school and said she has been involved with KMEA in some form since then.
A recently-hired teacher nominated Alward for the award, and she said knowing that a recent hire feels that supported in their job and knows she is passionate about music is gratifying.
“I think that’s where the nomination came from,” she said. “If I want the students at DCPS to have the best music education, I have to have the best music educators and be supportive of them at all times.”
Coming out of COVID-19, Alward said one of the areas in her work that she’s most proud of was being able to cling to the fundamental idea that music is important, even if they were only able to meet virtually or sing with masks on.
“We have gotten to a point where students are singing and playing music and expressing themselves in ways that were restricted through the pandemic,” she said. “I was excited to facilitate that.”
Alward said music tells human stories and helps in self-expression.
“It’s been tough for everyone,” she said. “I think the arts are so important right now, to students and the community, because it gives a language to speak, and it’s something to be excited about.”
From a personal experience, Alward said music saved her life.
“Not a day goes by in my job working in schools that I don’t walk out of a classroom and say to myself, or to my teachers, ‘You just saved a life today’ by giving a student access to music and the ability to perform, and I know this personally,” she said.
Alward said she is thankful to live in a community like Owensboro and Daviess County because it’s a city that values the arts, specifically music.
