Two non-threatening earthquakes were reported Monday evening in McLean County.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), a 3.0 magnitude quake occurred at about 9:45 p.m. Monday between Vaught and Shutt lanes off of Kentucky Highway 138 located three miles west of Calhoun.
At about 9:49 p.m., another quake, recorded with a 2.5 magnitude, was reported to have originated west of Vaught Lane and south of Eagle Creek.
The first earthquake was initially reported to have a 3.3 magnitude before being reviewed by a scientist, according to USGS.
USGS received 49 responses on its interactive “Did You Feel It?” map as of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday — all of which were reporting the first quake’s intensity between the ranges of “weak” or “light.”
USGS reported the first earthquake was felt by residents in McLean County and other surrounding areas including Evansville, Madisonville and Owensboro.
The second did not have any reports of tremors or shaking.
Terry Dossett, McLean County EMA director, said Tuesday that both quakes did not warrant any aftermath concerns.
“As far as I know, we didn’t have any damage that I’ve heard of,” he said. “I haven’t gotten any phone calls from anybody.”
According to USGS, damages caused by earthquakes typically do not occur until the magnitude is above 4 or 5.
Dossett said earthquakes are not common in the county but the damage is relatively insignificant for those that have occurred in the past.
“There may have been some glasses that fell or something to that nature,” he said.
According to Ready.gov, an online source for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, people are encouraged to make an emergency plan, to make a supply kit to include food and water for several days along with a flashlight, fire extinguisher and whistle.
Additionally, Ready.gov said people should practice the “drop, cover and hold on” method during an earthquake, to protect their home by securing heavy items such as “bookcases, refrigerators, water heaters, televisions and objects that hang on walls” while storing “heavy and breakable objects” on low shelves and consider obtaining earthquake insurance coverage.
While it’s typically unpredictable when an earthquake will occur, Dossett said residents can have some parts of their homes ready to prevent or limit damage to personal belongings and materials.
“If you got big shelving and stuff like that, it’ll probably need to be anchored so that it (doesn’t) tip over or anything like that,” he said. “Other than that, it’s just kind of hard to prepare for one.”
