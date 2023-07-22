Two teenage lifeguards saved an unresponsive camper at Combest Pool this week.
Carson Tate, 15, and Shelby Yaeger, 17, were two of four pool staff on duty Wednesday as day campers arrived to swim.
“One of the day camp supervisors spotted (the camper) out and told Shelby to check on her,” Tate said. “When Shelby got her up, I saw her hump over the shoulder, unresponsive.”
Tate performed rescue breathing with Yaeger began compressions.
This is Tate’s first year as a lifeguard and he said he had not experienced a similar situation before.
“I was feeling a lot of adrenaline,” he said. “You really hope you never have to use the (trainings) but when you do, they just click in.”
Yaeger, who has been a lifeguard for two years, said she’s also never experienced this before.
“I was standing by the slide chair and I noticed that the camper was in the water when one of the camp counselors asked if I could check on her,” she said. “I jumped in the water and she was limp so I got her out with the help of the counselors.”
Yaeger described the rescue as “scary.”
“I was scared I would do something wrong, but I think I did it right,” she said. “All in all, I know I helped her.”
Yaeger said the mother of the camper has reached out to her since the accident.
Due to the nature of the incident, the camper and the camper’s family have requested to remain private.
Amanda Rogers, director of the Parks and Recreation Department, said she “couldn’t be more proud” of Tate and Yaeger.
“There were four staff members involved in the incident on Wednesday and (Tate and Yaeger) are lifeguards and performed life-saving measures to revive the camper,” she said. “They really are heroes and made sure that young lady could go home with her family that night.”
Rogers reported that the camper “is doing great.”
Jennifer Hodges, recreation facilities manager for the Parks and Recreation Department, said the lifeguards are trained on different rescue methods.
“There is an extensive training that the lifeguards have to go through,” she said. “It’s around 28 hours and can go on for three to four days.”
Hodges said the lifeguards are trained in CPR, first aid for infants to adults and various water rescues. The certifications last two years.
