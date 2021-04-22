A Daviess County High School junior, and a Gatton Academy student who formerly attended Owensboro Catholic High School full-time, have both earned perfect scores on the ACT, a standardized test used by most colleges and universities as part of the admissions process.
About 1.67 million students in the graduating class of 2020 took the test in the US. The national average was a composite score of 20.6.
Of those students who took the test 5,579 scored a 36.
Hope Ramming, who took the test in March, is the daughter of Waylon Ramming and Stacey Potts. She previously earned a 35 on the test when she took it as a sophomore. She is a member of the DCHS Academic Team, Y-Club, Kentucky Youth Assembly, National Honor Society, as well as 4-H and the Wendell Ford Statesmanship Academy.
She is considering studying social sciences or agriculture sciences in college following her graduation from high school in 2022, she said.
Matt Mason, DCHS principal, said Hope has many traits that make her an excellent student, including her intelligence and interest in understanding why things are the way they are.
“She has enough compassion to be willing to help her peers with their understanding, while being humble enough that they feel comfortable asking for her help,” Mason said. “Rounding all of this out is her delightful personality; Hope is fun and funny, she is kind, and she works hard producing work of very high quality.”
Hunter Wimsatt, also a junior, attends the Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science in Kentucky, which is located on Western Kentucky University’s campus in Bowling Green. Hunter does still take theology classes through Owensboro Catholic, his home high school. He is the son of Brad and Alissa Wimsatt.
Hunter also earned a 35 on the ACT when he took it as a freshman as OCHS.
Brad Wimsatt said in an email that his son has always been “an exceptional student” and excelled in math from a young age.
This is Hunter’s first semester at Gatton, and he has continued his tradition of being a straight-A student throughout his entire academic career up to this point, his father said.
At Gatton, he is a member of the Science Bowl, Envirothon, and the Math Club. He also participates in a research project focused on machine learning and artificial intelligence.
“He has not made a decision about where he will attend college after graduation, but he hopes to major in computer sciences and mathematics after he graduates in 2022,” his father said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
