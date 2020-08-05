Twenty people from three states applied for the full-time executive director post with Friday After 5 by the deadline on Saturday.
Kirk Kirkpatrick, spokesman for the search committee, said applications came from Kentucky, Indiana and Tennessee.
“We were very pleased,” he said. “We had no idea what to expect. We didn’t advertise nationally.”
Kirkpatrick said, “We hope to have someone hired by early September. We’re working as fast as we can.”
He said, “Several are overqualified. I don’t know if we could get them.”
Kirkpatrick said, “We’ve narrowed it to six. We’re going to meet with them on Zoom and narrow it down to two or three. And then, we’ll meet with them in person.”
He said, “The majority of the candidates are new to Friday After 5 and a few are new to Owensboro.”
Kirkpatrick said, “Two of the ones from out of town mentioned that they wanted to find a job in Owensboro because it’s on the move. We’re very encouraged.”
He said, “This is a big move for us. But we’ve got to make the investment to move forward.”
The organization announced in late June that it had decided to hire a full-time director for the 16-week free downtown summer music festival.
Jay Velotta, board chairman, said, “In the past, it’s always been filled internally.”
And it was always a part-time position.
Kirkpatrick retired from the post in 2016 after 20 years.
Then came Teresa Thomas, who served from 2016 to 2019, and, in January, Starr Nalley was appointed interim executive director.
Velotta said the board hoped that Nalley would become executive director and stay there for years.
But he said Nalley took a job out of state and resigned.
Vellotta said the board decided to make it a full-time position this spring.
“This thing has just grown so much,” he said. “We’re trying to position ourselves for the future to be bigger and better. We need a strong leader.”
Friday After 5 was canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
But in recent years, it had drawn an estimated 5,000 people to the downtown riverfront on Friday nights from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
In 2019, the festival stretched all the way from the RiverPark Center to the convention center on four outdoor stages and drew an estimated 70,000 people.
