Daviess County reported 20 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total since March to 750.
And Muhlenberg County reported seven new cases and one death on Saturday.
The Green River District Health Department said 657 people have recovered and six remain hospitalized in Daviess County.
Eight have died.
Saturday’s report said that 32 cases were reported in its seven-county region — two in Hancock County, three in Henderson County, three in Ohio County, three in Union County and one in Webster County.
That brings the total reported since March to 1,619.
Twenty two have died in the region, and 11 are currently hospitalized.
“It is more important now than ever that you use good judgment and follow our recommendations to protect yourself and your family,” Clay Horton, the region’s public health director, said in an email Saturday. “The virus is still out there. Practice the three ‘W’s’ — wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance.
He said, “We encourage anyone who has been in crowds, had close contact with people in public or traveled recently to get tested.”
Saturday’s report said that the average age of those infected in the region is 43.
But they range from 7 months to 95 years old.
Men and women have been impacted at about the same rate — 49.6% men and 50.4% women.
The age groups most affected are those 20-29 and 30-39.
Each bracket had 323 confirmed cases.
