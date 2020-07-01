REPUBLICAN PRIMARY

President

Daviess County | Kentucky

Donald Trump | 7,259 | 371,718

Uncommitted | 1,194 | 57,283

U.S. Senate

Daviess County | Kentucky

Mitch McConnell | 6,669 | 342,697

Wesley Morgan | 528 | 25,641

Louis Grider | 260 | 13,770

Paul Frangedakis | 293 | 11,957

Naren James | 209 | 10,692

Kenneth Lowndes | 83 | 5,548

Nicholas Alsager | 113 | 3,603

Wendell Crow | 118 | No statewide results

U.S. Representative, 2nd Congressional District (21 counties)

Daviess County | Kentucky

Brett Guthrie | 7,328 | 65,313

Kathleen Free | 988 | 8,380

DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY

President

Daviess County | Kentucky

Joe Biden | 8,727 | 365,284

Uncommitted | 1,435 | 57,283

Bernie Sanders | 1,350 | 65,055

Elizabeth Warren | 317 | 15,300

Pete Buttigieg | 274 | 9,127

Andrew Yang | 159 | 7,267

Tulsi Gabbard | 172 | 5,859

Amy Klobuchar | 147 | 5,296

Tom Steyer | 69 | 2,656

Michael Bennet | 76 | 2,514

Deval Patrick | 28 | 1,183

Michael Bloomberg | 65 | No statewide results

John Delaney | 44 | No statewide results

U.S. Senate

Daviess County | Kentucky

Amy McGrath | 7,000 | 247,037

Charles Booker | 4,320 | 231,888

Mike Broihier | 439 | 27,175

Mary Ann Tobin | 318 | 11,108

Maggie Jo Hilliard | 175 | 6,224

Andrew Maynard | 106 | 5,974

Benny Smith | 120 | 5,040

Jimmy Ausbrooks |143 | 3,629

Eric Rothmuller | 59 | 2,995

John Sharpensteen | 58 | 2,992

