REPUBLICAN PRIMARY
President
Daviess County | Kentucky
Donald Trump | 7,259 | 371,718
Uncommitted | 1,194 | 57,283
U.S. Senate
Daviess County | Kentucky
Mitch McConnell | 6,669 | 342,697
Wesley Morgan | 528 | 25,641
Louis Grider | 260 | 13,770
Paul Frangedakis | 293 | 11,957
Naren James | 209 | 10,692
Kenneth Lowndes | 83 | 5,548
Nicholas Alsager | 113 | 3,603
Wendell Crow | 118 | No statewide results
U.S. Representative, 2nd Congressional District (21 counties)
Daviess County | Kentucky
Brett Guthrie | 7,328 | 65,313
Kathleen Free | 988 | 8,380
DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY
President
Daviess County | Kentucky
Joe Biden | 8,727 | 365,284
Uncommitted | 1,435 | 57,283
Bernie Sanders | 1,350 | 65,055
Elizabeth Warren | 317 | 15,300
Pete Buttigieg | 274 | 9,127
Andrew Yang | 159 | 7,267
Tulsi Gabbard | 172 | 5,859
Amy Klobuchar | 147 | 5,296
Tom Steyer | 69 | 2,656
Michael Bennet | 76 | 2,514
Deval Patrick | 28 | 1,183
Michael Bloomberg | 65 | No statewide results
John Delaney | 44 | No statewide results
U.S. Senate
Daviess County | Kentucky
Amy McGrath | 7,000 | 247,037
Charles Booker | 4,320 | 231,888
Mike Broihier | 439 | 27,175
Mary Ann Tobin | 318 | 11,108
Maggie Jo Hilliard | 175 | 6,224
Andrew Maynard | 106 | 5,974
Benny Smith | 120 | 5,040
Jimmy Ausbrooks |143 | 3,629
Eric Rothmuller | 59 | 2,995
John Sharpensteen | 58 | 2,992
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.