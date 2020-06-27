REPUBLICAN PRIMARY

President

Daviess County

Donald Trump7,044

Uncommitted1,141

U.S. Senate

Daviess County

Mitch McConnell6,471

Wesley Morgan511

Louis Grider248

Naren James195

Paul Frangedakis288

Wendell Crow117

Nicholas Alsager101

Kenneth Lowndes81

U.S. Representative, 2nd Congressional District

Daviess County

Brett Guthrie7,096

Kathleen Free955

DEMOCRATIC PRIMARYPresident

Daviess County

Joe Biden8,452

Uncommitted1,396

Bernie Sanders1,247

Elizabeth Warren302

Pete Buttigieg260

Andrew Yang152

Amy Klobuchar143

Tulsi Gabbard163

Michael Bennet75

Tom Steyer66

Deval Patrick27

Michael Bloomberg63

John Delaney43

U.S. Senate

Daviess County

Amy McGrath6,812

Charles Booker4,083

Mike Broihier426

Mary Ann Tobin309

Andrew Maynard103

Benny Smith117

Maggie Jo Hilliard165

Jimmy Ausbrooks142

John Sharpensteen55

Eric Rothmuller55

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.