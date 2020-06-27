REPUBLICAN PRIMARY
President
Daviess County
Donald Trump7,044
Uncommitted1,141
U.S. Senate
Daviess County
Mitch McConnell6,471
Wesley Morgan511
Louis Grider248
Naren James195
Paul Frangedakis288
Wendell Crow117
Nicholas Alsager101
Kenneth Lowndes81
U.S. Representative, 2nd Congressional District
Daviess County
Brett Guthrie7,096
Kathleen Free955
DEMOCRATIC PRIMARYPresident
Daviess County
Joe Biden8,452
Uncommitted1,396
Bernie Sanders1,247
Elizabeth Warren302
Pete Buttigieg260
Andrew Yang152
Amy Klobuchar143
Tulsi Gabbard163
Michael Bennet75
Tom Steyer66
Deval Patrick27
Michael Bloomberg63
John Delaney43
U.S. Senate
Daviess County
Amy McGrath6,812
Charles Booker4,083
Mike Broihier426
Mary Ann Tobin309
Andrew Maynard103
Benny Smith117
Maggie Jo Hilliard165
Jimmy Ausbrooks142
John Sharpensteen55
Eric Rothmuller55
