This time last year, local officials were expecting 2020 to roar in Owensboro with several major projects and tourism events.
And then, three months later, the coronavirus pandemic struck and things changed overnight.
Projects were put on hold.
Some businesses closed.
Unemployment rose.
Conventions were pushed back.
And tourism events were rescheduled for 2021 and beyond.
We lost Macy’s and JC Penney, the last anchor stores at Towne Square Mall; TGI Fridays, Golden Corral and a lot more.
And we may lose more in the weeks ahead.
But, nine months into the pandemic, how does 2021 look — if we can get the coronavirus under control by the end of the first quarter?
A little cloudy, local officials say.
Construction should start in 2021 on a new $10 million corporate headquarters for Big Rivers Electric Corp. at 700 W. Second St.
That project is expected to have a $100-million economic impact in a few years.
Kimberly Clark is building a $19 million “on-site high-efficiency power and steam production facility” at its plant near Newman.
It should be completed in 2021.
Burlington Stores is scheduled to open a store in Gateway Commons.
Jerry Ray Davis Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram plans to move from Fourth and Frederica streets downtown to the former Texas Gas property — now The Shoppes at 3800 Frederica — in the fall of 2021.
The 28,600-square-foot dealership is expected to have 200 or so vehicles in stock.
The Owensboro Air Show plans to bring the Blue Angels to town in August.
The first Owensboro Hydrofair in more than 40 years is also scheduled to return in August.
And ROMP is expected to return in June.
Potential $750 million in investments
Brittaney Johnson, president of the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp., said, “As we move into 2021, we have several active projects in our pipeline, estimated at $750 million in potential investments.”
But she and other local officials are still cautious about the outlook for next year.
Mayor Tom Watson said, “I don’t expect COVID to be under control until around August. I don’t see any improvement until then.”
Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said, “Assuming, and it’s a big assumption, that COVID is under control, I would expect unemployment to drop. I think that we will continue to see slow but steady growth.”
He said, “While there will be opportunity for investment in new small businesses created by the closing of other businesses during 2020, I’m not sure that we will see that investment right away. So many folks and businesses took on debt trying to survive this past year that it may take some time to work out from under this debt load.”
Mattingly said, “Certainly an effective and widely distributed vaccine will have an impact on lifting the spirit of our community. This will benefit the leisure and travel industry and should help our local economy by bringing outside dollars into our community again.”
Mark Calitri, president of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, certainly hopes so.
“The travel and tourism industry continues to face ongoing setbacks and tremendous challenges,” he said. “Because of COVID, ‘back to normal’ might not happen in 2021. Despite that, we are using this time to envision a new future and looking to open new doors of opportunity.”
Calitri said, “Staking our claim will be an important marketing and branding initiative for Owensboro as well as continuing to focus on strategies to grow the tourism economy by attracting what is called ‘good money,’ money from outside people spent here benefiting our local businesses. Events are one of the best ways to attract good money to Owensboro and speed the recovery for our hotels, attractions, restaurants and arts organizations.”
Tourism events
He’s hoping to see 2A baseball and softball — and All A softball — state championships in April along with the Mid-South Conference Tennis Tournament.
May should bring a Rotary conference to the Owensboro Convention Center and a major geocaching event to the community.
In June, Calitri said, the Kentucky United Methodist Conference should be one of the largest conventions ever held at the convention center and the Great Race, featuring 120 vintage cars, is scheduled to roll into Owensboro in June on a 2,300-mile nine-day race from San Antonio, Texas, to Greenville, South Carolina.
“With the vaccines on the way, the stage is set to mount one of the greatest comebacks in 2021,” Calitri said.
Francine Marseille, executive director of Friday After 5, said 2021 will be the 25th anniversary of the free downtown summer music festival.
She said the stage at the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront will added to Friday After 5 — creating “a mile of music” in 2021.
And Lure Seafood and Grille will have music on its patio on some nights, Marseille said.
“We are going to celebrate ‘Christmas in July,’ coming together to extend the festivity of the holidays since some things have been missed,” she said. “Visions of Sugar Plums, perhaps Holiday Boat Parades, Santa, carolers and fingers-crossed, a little added winter magic.”
Conventions slow to return
Laura Alexander, general manager of the convention center, said, “Sadly, the event industry will take a little longer to recover as it takes months and years to plan and execute these events.”
She said, “Unlike retail stores or restaurants that can open once the restrictions are lifted and have customers return the next day, our events will need more time to plan as it will take several months or years for some of our clients to feel comfortable with hosting their event again. Some have dissolved their events permanently.”
Alexander said, “Right now, we are seeing conventions in the first half of the year canceling, postponing to future years or holding on to some glimmer of hope that they may be able to host a smaller convention this year.”
She said, “Many businesses have restricted business travel through June 2021, which greatly impacts the meetings and conventions industry. However, in the first half of the year, I think you will see smaller events that still want to space their attendees out as a precaution as well as more outdoor events.”
Alexander said, “As far as concerts and shows, we have some lined up in the first quarter that we hope to announce soon. But they will be socially distanced and COVID precautions will still be in place.”
Many unknowns
Ed Ray, chief operating officer for Gulfstream Commercial Services, said, “There are so many unknowns. We have a new administration in Washington. We don’t know what it means for taxes and regulations. The entire retail and commercial world are waiting to see.”
He said, “We’re having meaningful conversations with industries about locating around Owensboro. It might not be like it’s been for the last 50 years. But we have to be open-minded about things evolving.”
Ray said, “High-end retail at the mall isn’t going to happen. But that doesn’t mean it’s hopeless in that end of town. It’s just not going to look like it did. We’re having discussions with several groups about the former Penny’s location. We’re enthused about what we’re seeing. That’s a high-visibility location.”
He said Gulfstream is considering the future of the former Texas Gas building at what’s now The Shoppes at 3800 Frederica.
“We need to work with the city and the Economic Development Corp. and put a package together that determines whether we tear it down or utilize the existing structure,” Ray said.
He said, “Despite high uncertainty, I’m very optimistic about the future of Owensboro. Nobody can do anything in a silo anymore to make things happen. It takes public-private partnerships. We’re digging out of a hole. Our focus is to look at things that will have an impact.”
Ray said, “There’s no silver bullet. Things are going to look different than they have in the last 30 to 40 years.”
Johnson said, “There is still much uncertainty about 2021, especially the first and second quarters. However, we continue to receive project requests from existing Daviess County companies looking to expand their current operations and from new investment projects.”
She said, “As an organization, we are wrapping up our next five-year strategic plan at the beginning of January and will be adding an additional person to our team.”
Johnson said, “Small businesses, restaurants and the hospitality industry need the community more than ever to shop local and support as many locally owned businesses as we can. Shopping local helps grow the community’s economy.”
Diverse economy
Candance Castlen Brake, president of the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce, said, “Greater Owensboro has demonstrated over the past year that our economy is resilient and that a diverse economic landscape pays off. Owensboro Health’s influence as the largest employer west of I-65, our niche in mortgage processing, our food processing, aluminum smelters, vibrant manufacturing companies, crafts and trades companies and our rich agriculture base — the depth of our regional economy — is something which should make people proud.”
She said, “Our small businesses, particularly leisure, retail and restaurants, have taken a huge hit this year. The next few weeks will determine much of what their 2021 looks like, as we wait for a second round of relief legislation to be passed. Time is crucial.”
Brake said, “Each individual is part of the economic fabric. So what impacts these businesses will impact businesses that provide support for them. It impacts their employees and their ability to contribute back to the economy.”
She said, “The bottom line is we have a rich infrastructure in place that can impact our community to grow in positive ways. And the talent, innovation and place strategy is paying dividends as we continue to see population growth and more young people moving here or staying here. But we have a small window to take advantage of a potential pandemic in-migration.”
Brake said, “People are going to be ready once we get through this tough time. Ready to start a new business, ready to expand their existing business, ready to move to a safer community, ready to visit a place within driving distance.”
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
