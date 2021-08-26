Daviess County’s tourism industry has seen a strong recovery in 2021 after a devastating 2020.
But Mark Calitri, president of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, says the recovery is being threatened by the delta variant of coronavirus
“This year has been like riding a roller coaster with the ups, downs, twists and turns,” he said. “In March, April and May, our total market hotel occupancy outperformed the same months in the last three years. We had a solid June hotel occupancy that exceeded the last two years, and in July, Owensboro set an all-time high in hotel occupancy rate at 72.5%.”
Calitri said the hotel occupancy rate was 57% in April and May and 61% in June.
But he said, “The future is concerning as key groups like the Kentucky Broadcasters and Kentucky Society of Association Executives were slated to have their conferences in Owensboro this year. But they recently postponed to next year. These postponements have a negative effect on our entire tourism market, including our convention center, hotels and local businesses.”
Calitri said July’s record hotel occupancy was a “combination of youth sports, conventions, weddings, corporate travel and aggressive marketing.”
He said last month saw the USSSA youth baseball world series and the National Softball Association world series in town and “Evansville had an extremely large softball tournament, resulting in multiple teams overflowing to our hotels.”
The Country Club of Owensboro held a statewide golf tournament, Calitri said, and there were weddings every weekend.
The Owensboro Convention Center hosted the Supporting Heroes event, the Kentucky Extension Homemakers conference and the General Baptist annual convention.
Dave Kirk, the CVB’s destination management director, said, “Owensboro has emerged as a fantastic weekend destination for families. Visitors feel safe in our community, it’s affordable and easy to get around. Our marketing collaboration with Holiday World has produced consistent results as people are choosing to stay in Owensboro when they take a multiday trip to the park.”
Staying competitive“We’ve aggressively marketed Owensboro as the go-to place to stay to those families through billboards, digital and social media marketing,” Kirk said. “We’ve geofenced our large events, like the air show, and sent targeted ads for future events in Owensboro. The easiest customer to get is the return customer. You just have to give them a good experience and a reason to come back.”
But Calitri said as well as Owensboro has done this summer, “We were outperformed by Bowling Green, Paducah and Elizabethtown.”
He said, “With another downtown hotel on the way, our successful path forward must continue to be an aggressive approach to attracting room-night-producing groups. Successful communities are focused on attracting our most profitable, ideal customers.”
Claude Bacon, CVB board chairman, said, “When a room night is generated, it creates additional revenue opportunities in our restaurants, visits to our attractions and shopping in our stores. Local events are great, however, they leave little room to create the economic impact the tourism community needs to thrive.”
He said the CVB board created “a four-pillared plan to drive hotel occupancy and create an increased economic impact. One of those pillars is indoor sports, and it represents the largest and quickest to market opportunity for Owensboro and Daviess County. We have addressed that head on with the addition of the new indoor sports flooring at the convention center.”
Bacon said, “Filling open dates at the convention center with indoor sports creates impact-making, revenue-producing business. Moving forward, we will be emphasizing the economic impact with indoor and outdoor opportunities in youth sports.”
Indoor sports at the convention center are expected to begin this fall.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
