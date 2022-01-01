Nature decided to interfere with the Messenger-Inquirer’s poll released on Dec. 9 to determine the Top 10 news stories of 2021.
Had it been on the list that readers and the newsroom staff were considering, the tornadoes that devastated large swaths of Kentucky — including Muhlenberg and Ohio counties — on Dec. 10-11 would obviously have been the year’s top story.
The storm destroyed many homes in Bremen and left about 2,000 residents throughout Muhlenberg County without power. Central City and Moorman were also impacted by the storms.
At least 11 fatalities, including District Judge Brian Crick, who served both McLean and Muhlenberg counties, were reported in Muhlenberg.
The storm also made its way through Ohio County, where it destroyed about 50 homes, but no deaths or missing persons were reported.
While the timing of the storm prevented it from being among the top 10 vote-getters, its impact won’t be forgotten.
The news staff and readers were in agreement that the top story on the list was the arrival of vaccines to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite the availability of the vaccine, many were reluctant to get it.
Fewer than 60% of Daviess Countians have been vaccinated to date, despite the virus having infected more than 41,000 people in the seven-county Green River District and killing 687 of them.
Daviess County alone has seen more than 19,000 cases and more than 300 deaths from the virus.
Readers said the Corban Henry murder case was the year’s second biggest story.
It didn’t make the news staff’s Top 10.
Henry was 15 when he was shot and killed in August 2020.
His family worked to keep the incident in front of the public by speaking out and by holding rallies for Corban, who would have been a sophomore this year at Owensboro High School.
In May, an arrest was made, and Jaikorian J. Johnson, a juvenile who was ordered to be tried as an adult, was charged with murder.
Reporters said the second biggest story was the labor shortage that hit restaurants, retailers and local school systems in 2021.
Readers ranked it at No. 7.
Some restaurants had to close dining areas in favor of drive-thru only, and some retail stores reduced hours of operation.
Schools systems offered incentive pay for their teachers who worked through the pandemic.
Readers said the retirement of Sheriff Keith Cain after 23 years in office was the No. 3 story of the year.
The news staff ranked Cain’s retirement at No. 5.
Barry Smith became sheriff on Dec. 1.
The news staff said the debate over building an “outer loop” highway in Daviess County was the third biggest story.
Readers ranked the “outer loop” at No. 5.
A vocal group of Daviess County residents opposed a state study that would look at potential new roads known as the “outer loop.”
A preliminary report from the state showed the loop ranging from 29 to 35 miles, starting along U.S. 60 West and extending to different points of U.S. 60 East.
However, the state ultimately said the outer loop project was not feasible.
The Christmas parade first being canceled and then a new parade being created by a different group was No. 4 on the readers’ list.
The news staff put it at No. 10.
It looked like there would be no Christmas parade in Owensboro after the private committee that operated the event for years announced it would be canceled for the second consecutive year.
But another group calling itself the People’s Christmas Parade announced it would stage a Christmas parade, and it succeeded.
The news staff put the proposed Ellis Park gaming facility in Owensboro at No. 4.
Ellis Park received approval for a “noncontiguous” racing license from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission that will allow the track to expand its gaming operation into Owensboro.
Ellis Entertainment announced plans to construct a 60,000-square-foot venue in the Towne Square Mall area that will feature historical racing machines, simulcast betting and dining options.
Readers and the news staff both ranked the spike in COVID-19 cases with the Delta variant at No. 6.
The emergence of the Delta variant led to a resurgence in COVID-19 cases and put Owensboro Health Regional Hospital at patient capacity in 2021.
The newsroom said Owensboro officially declaring itself the “Bluegrass Music Capital of the World” was the No. 7 story.
Readers put it at No. 12 on the “just missed” list.
And the newsroom rated the arrival of Afghan refugees in the community at No. 8.
It didn’t make the readers’ list.
Readers said the Adams murder case was the No. 8 biggest story.
The news staff put it at No. 9.
Michael Adams pleaded guilty to the 2018 murder of his ex-girlfriend, Erica Owen. As part of the plea agreement, he was sentenced to life in prison without parole, avoiding a potential death penalty.
Readers ranked the Confederate statue lawsuit at No. 9.
The newsroom put it at No. 12 on the “just missed” list.
Both Daviess Fiscal Court and the Kentucky United Daughters of the Confederacy claim ownership of 121-year-old Confederate statue on the courthouse lawn.
Fiscal Court has voted to remove the statue.
However, in order to have a say in where the statue is going, the Daughters of the Confederacy sued the county over ownership.
Readers said Judge-Executive Al Mattingly’s decision not to seek a fourth term in 2022 was No. 10.
It didn’t make the newsroom list.
Readers said changes in the county’s election plans was at No. 11 on the “just missed list.”
It didn’t make the newsroom list.
Daviess County changed its elections plans, moving to voting centers instead of precincts.
The plan, which was approved for the state, calls for 12 to 18 voting centers, depending on the election.
No. 11 on the newsroom’s “just missed” list was the return of festivals and events.
It didn’t make readers’ list.
After seeing numerous public events canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19, local residents were treated to a number of festivals and events, including Independence Day and Labor Day fireworks, an air show, HydroFair and ROMP.
READERS’ Top 10
1. VACCINES ARRIVE
2. CORBAN HENRY MURDER CASE
3. CAIN RETIRES
4. CHRISTMAS PARADE CANCELED, THEN RETURNS
5. OUTER LOOP DEBATE
6. COVID-19 CASES SPIKE WITH DELTA VARIANT
7. LABOR SHORTAGE
8. ADAMS MURDER CASE
9. CONFEDERATE STATUE LAWSUIT
10. MATTINGLY WON’T SEEK RE-ELECTION
JUST MISSED:
11. ELECTION CHANGES
12. BLUEGRASS CAPITAL OF THE WORLD
NEWSROOM:
1. VACCINES ARRIVE
2. LABOR SHORTAGE
3. OUTER LOOP DEBATE
4. ELLIS PARK GAMING FACILITY
5. CAIN RETIRES
6. COVID-19 CASES SPIKE WITH DELTA VARIANT
7. BLUEGRASS CAPITAL OF THE WORLD
8. AFGHAN REFUGEES ARRIVE
9. ADAMS MURDER CASE
10. CHRISTMAS PARADE CANCELLED, THEN RETURNS
JUST MISSED:
11. EVENTS BEGIN TO RETURN
12. CONFEDERATE STATUE LAWSUIT
