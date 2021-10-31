Next year is shaping up to be one of the strongest years for the construction industry in Owensboro.
On Friday, Ed Ray, chief operating officer for Gulfstream Development, said work will begin soon on a five-story $50-million-plus Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel and apartment complex across Second Street from the Owensboro Convention Center.
The complex with also have retail and restaurants, he said.
Work is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2023.
“We’re seeing more and more visitors come to Owensboro, but our hotel occupancy rates have remained pretty flat since 2012,” said Mark Calitri, president of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau. “With the addition of a third downtown hotel, it’s crucial that we continue developing business and entertainment opportunities that attract overnight visitors.”
Big Rivers Electric Corp.’s five-story Owensboro headquarters at 700 W. Second St. — just west of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners — is also expected to be under construction in 2022.
And the utility, which is now based in Henderson, is hoping to move its 120 employees into the new building within a year.
Bob Berry, Big Rivers president, said recently that he’s hopeful that the final price tag on the new headquarters building will still be about $10 million. But construction costs have been rising in recent months, he said.
“Good news keeps coming,” said Candance Castlen Brake, president of the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce. “The Big Rivers headquarters move to our downtown continues the growth of the energy sector in our economy and expands the energy corridor in our downtown as we focus on that niche that has defined entrepreneurship and community leadership here for decades.
“More corporate employees downtown create an impact for so many small businesses and will further create a market for downtown housing, which is a perfect timing issue for Gulfstream’s new apartment unit announcement.”
Last week, Ellis Entertainment announced plans to construct a 60,000-square-foot entertainment venue in the Towne Square Mall area that will feature 600 historical racing machines, simulcast wagering and a sports-themed restaurant.
“This new entertainment venue (Ellis Park Owensboro) could be a game-changer for not only Visit Owensboro, but the entire community,” Calitri said. “It serves as another piece of the puzzle we’re working to put together — driving more people to our city and county and creating a greater economic impact for our local businesses.”
The cost of that project was pegged at $16.7 million.
“The new visitor-tourism infrastructure announced with the new hotel and Ellis Park expansion here will continue to give our partners at Visit Owensboro even more options as they sell conferences, conventions and tournaments in our community,” Brake said. “Bourbon, bluegrass and barbecue will soon have the horse racing industry to offer even more experiences.
“Besides the actual long-term economic impact, our community’s short-term net on construction dollars, wages and other construction-related economic activity will provide our community revenue to invest in future projects.”
Ray said Friday that Gulfstream also plans to start construction in 2022 on more than 700,000 square feet of warehouse space on Kentucky 603, the road that runs from U.S. 60 past Owensboro Health Regional Hospital to Kentucky 144.
In Gateway Commons, he said the company plans to build a new strip center and a new Five Below store next to Burlington.
And it looks like a gas station may be under construction there in 2022 too, Ray said.
“Each of these projects bring a significant economic impact to the Greater Owensboro region,” Brittaney Johnson, president of the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp., said Friday. “Continued job creation and opportunities for the citizens of the region is an investment in the future of Owensboro and Daviess County. As the economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the continued investment in the community reiterates that we are open for business and ready rise to the next level.”
