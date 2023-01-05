The 2023 sports tournament season won’t begin until the end of next month at Jack C. Fisher Park, but the park’s tournament calendar is already filled for the rest of the year.

City parks director Amanda Rogers said baseball and softball tournaments are scheduled for 36 weekends between the end of February and mid-November. Contracts confirming the tournaments are being sent now, Rogers said Wednesday.

