ROMP ATTENDANCE PIC 1

Ketch Secor entertains the crowd Saturday as the band Old Crow Medicine Show performs during the 20th annual ROMP Fest at Yellow Creek Park.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

The 20th anniversary ROMP Fest saw some of its highest number of attendees in recent years.

Chris Joslin, executive director of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, which produces the festival at Yellow Creek Park, said the annual four-day event drew nearly 24,000 people — a large increase from the 18,500 at the 2022 event.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.