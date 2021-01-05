2020 is finally over.
And the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau is looking ahead — hopefully — to better days in 2021.
So, the agency has released a list of “the Top 21 Things To Look Forward to in 2021.”
It includes:
1. ROMP Returns to Yellow Creek Park in June with an anticipated 25,000-plus bluegrass fans.
2. Owensboro Convention Center reopens with tradeshows, conventions and concerts.
3. The Owensboro Air Show will bring the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels to the skies over the riverfront on Aug. 13-15.
4. Friday After Five, Owensboro’s free 16-week music festival, returns in May.
5. Owensboro Symphony’s 2021-22 season features “A Night At the Oscars,” a tribute to “The Greatest Showman” and a superhero night.
6. The Great Race, a cross-country race with vintage vehicles will stop in Owensboro overnight on June 23.
7. Eating Out
8. Local Breweries. Both The Brew Bridge and Mile Wide Beer will be unveiling new events and beers in 2021.
9. Hydrofair. Hydroplane racing is scheduled to return to the Owensboro riverfront on Aug. 20-22 for the first time in more than 40 years.
10. Green River Distilling Co. will bring back its famed Green River Bourbon later this year.
11. All American 4th of July will bring fireworks. music and crowds back to the banks of the Ohio in July.
12. Theatre Workshop of Owensboro will return to the boards this year.
13. PorchFest, a free music festival, will return to the porches on Griffith Avenue homes in June.
14. Downtown Bar Hopping — The CVB expects more downtown entertainment options in 2021.
15. Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum should see more concerts in Woodward Theatre and on the outdoor stage this year.
16. Parades and festivals — The Christmas Parade and the Veterans Parade should both return in November and the traditional festivals that were canceled in 2020 should return during the rest of the year.
17. Western Kentucky Botanical Garden is expected to open its new grand entrance at its WeatherBerry addition.
18. RiverPark Center events include Ted Nugent, the Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular, Lonestar and Dinosaur Quest.
19. Public Art — More public art and downtown murals are scheduled this year.
20. Owensboro Sportscenter should see a return of athletic events, trade shows and concerts in 2021.
21. Energy On Ice — An outdoor synthetic ice skating rink will make its Owensboro debut in November and the Hot Chocolate Hop and Holiday Stroll are scheduled to return in December.
