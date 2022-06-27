After two years of COVID-related restrictions, Owensboro’s hospitality industry is roaring back in 2022.
“Calendar year 2022 is the strongest year we’ve ever had,” Mark Calitri, president of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said Thursday.
The agency had anticipated revenue from its 3% tax on each hotel room rental to bring in about $622,000 during the fiscal year that ends on June 30.
Instead, it’s looking like the final tally will be closer to $788,000 — an increase of $166,000.
“There was so much pent-up demand this year,” Calitri said. “And several conventions had been pushed back to ‘22 from last year and 2020.”
The arrival this year of 182 Afghan refugees who stayed in local hotels until they found more permanent living arrangements also helped fill hotel rooms during a slow time of the year, he said.
But there’s still concern about 2023 with inflation, gas prices, supply chain issues and everything else that’s plaguing the nation these days.
The answer, Calitri said, is providing more events to bring people to Owensboro.
The CVB knows it’s getting an $80,702 grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration to use for marketing.
It’s also expecting a grant from the America Rescue Plan Act.
But Calitri said the CVB doesn’t know yet how much it will receive from ARPA and how the money can be spent.
Claude Bacon, CVB board chairman, said, “The state formulates how we can spend the ARPA money. But it’s coming soon.”
Calitiri expects hotel tax revenue to be around $793,000 in the next fiscal year.
“We’re proceeding cautiously,” he said. “If things ramp up, we’ll ramp things up” in terms of marketing.
The CVB is already expecting to spend $126,000 next fiscal year on sports marketing to bring more tournaments — and people — to town.
And it expects to spend another $102,000 on general marketing.
The CVB visitor center, 215 E. Second St., was remodeled this year with bluegrass instruments and bourbon from Green River Distilling Co.
And it’s added more local souvenirs.
Calitri is expecting merchandise sales to bring in about $8,000 in the coming fiscal year.
The budget, which was adopted this week, shows total income estimated at $959,883.96 and expenditures estimated at $959,585 in the coming fiscal year.
That leaves a balance of $298.96.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
