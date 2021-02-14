When the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau and the city announced plans last month for the community’s first “Owensboro Burger Week” on March 2-6, Dave Kirk was hoping that at least 10 restaurants would participate.
When the deadline came last Friday, Kirk, the CVB’s destination management director, was happy to see more than twice that many restaurants had entered.
The final count was 24.
Each restaurant will offer a featured burger for $6 including tax during the promotion.
Back in 2001, Hardee’s unveiled its “Six Dollar Burger,” which the chain said cost only $3.95, but was as good as the $6 burgers sold in more upscale restaurants.
“We are so pleasantly overwhelmed by how many unique restaurants have decided to join us in the first-ever Owensboro Burger Week,” Kirk said. “It’s such an incredible way for our restaurants to unite together during this difficult time of the pandemic.”
The complete list of participating restaurants along with a description and picture of their featured burger can be found at www.owensboroburgerweek.com.
There’s even a food truck in the mix.
Bar Louie has a Bourbon BBQ Burger.
Big Dipper is offering a Double Chili Ring burger.
Dee’s Diner has a Bruschetta Pizza Burger.
Mellow Mushroom has a burger that includes a fried egg.
And the list goes on.
Kirk said the site includes a map showing all the locations.
He said the event is sponsored by the Kentucky Beef Council, Independence Bank, Green River Appliance and Hill View Farms Meats.
An independent panel of judges will select the “Burger Week Best Burger 2021.”
Tim Ross, the city’s public events director, said, “Burger customers also have a shot to win. Customers who use the hashtag #owensboroburgerweek, #boroburgerweek and #locallove when taking a picture of themselves eating a burger at three or more participating restaurants throughout the week on Facebook or Instagram will also be entered into a prize drawing for two great prizes thanks to our sponsors.”
He said first place will receive a Mini Green Egg from Green River Appliance and second place will receive a BBQ grilling meats package from Hill View Farms Meats.
These are the restaurants:
Bar Louie, Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, Big Dipper, Brew Bridge, Briarpatch, Burger Theory, Curbside Kitchenette Food Truck, Dee’s Diner, Don Mario’s, Drake’s, The Dugout Diner, El Toribio, Famous Bistro, Gary’s Drive-In, Legends Sportsbar & Grill, Lure Seafood & Grille, Mellow Mushroom, The Miller House, Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn, Norman McDonald’s Country Drive-In, O’Bryan’s Bar and Grill, Old Hickory Bar-B-Q, Ole South BBQ and Wonder Whip.
Burger weeks have been popular in other cities including Evansville, Louisville, Lexington and Cincinnati.
“We look forward to this becoming an annual event that encourages people to get out and support our restaurants during the offseason,” Kirk said.
270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.