The Owensboro Convention Center is ready for its 25th Cork & Cuisine, which will take place just in time for Valentine’s Day.
The Cork & Cuisine, Love Birds is slated for Feb. 11, and features a Valentine’s Day-themed menu that will be paired with wines and spirits. There will also be special giveaways throughout the evening.
Laura Alexander, the convention center’s general manager, said it’s amazing that the venue has been able to offer these events several times a year for people in the Owensboro area.
“Our goal has always been, and will continue to be, to showcase our culinary skills and challenge the standard ‘convention center food,’ ” she said.
The meal consists of appetizers including charred ciabatta with ricotta and cherry salsa, zesty lobster salad with gochugaru pepper and avocado phyllo cup, strawberry and brie crostini with black cherry drizzle, and melon, grape, and cherry canapé.
The second course will be parsnip, Bosc pear and maple soup with maple glazed pear slice, followed by the salad featuring toasted walnuts, minced shallots, yellow squash, and red onions tossed in a champagne lemon vinaigrette dressing.
The main course will be a Cajun butter steak, ‘marry me chicken,’ garlic and tomato bruschetta and sauteed Romanesco broccoli in herbed lemon butter sauce.
Dessert will be a triple cherry jubilee, chocolate-covered strawberries, and chocolate cake.
Wine and spirit pairings for each course will be determined. Guests will be able to take home one of the wines and spirits featured throughout the dinner.
In order to comply with all safety standards, capacity at the event has been reduced. Masks are also required unless individuals are sitting in their seats, and there are strict physical distancing rules applied. For example, there are no more than six people allowed at the large banquet tables, and guests will not be seated with other parties. Tables are also spaced six feet apart.
All courses are also served.
For special seating arrangements, contact sales.owens borocenter@spectra.com.
The night kicks off at 6 p.m.
Tickets for Cork & Cuisine, Love Birds will be $65.25 per person and are available by reservation only for those who are 21 and older.
Tickets are available at owensborotickets.com at the convention center box office, or over the phone by calling 270-297-9932.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
