State records on causes of death say COVID-19 killed 274 Daviess County residents between the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020 and the end of 2021.
In both 2020 and 2021, COVID-19 was the third highest cause of death of Daviess County residents, according to statistics compiled by the Cabinet for Health and Family Services’ Office of Vital Statistics.
COVID-19 was deadlier than diseases such as diabetes, influenza, pneumonia, Parkinson’s disease, other respiratory diseases, liver disease and accidents, according to the statistics. Only heart disease and cancer, the traditional top causes of death, claimed more lives.
The pandemic killed 91 county residents in 2020 and 183 in 2021, but those numbers don’t gauge the full impact of the virus. The Cabinet report only counts COVID-19 as the cause of death when COVID-19 was the leading cause. Cases in which COVID-19 was classified as a contributing cause are not categorized as COVID-19 deaths.
Not surprisingly, the death count for residents increased in 2020 and 2021, compared to the years immediately preceding the pandemic.
In 2018 for example, there were 1,090 deaths among county residents, and there were 1,126 deaths in 2019.
In 2020, which includes the first nine months of the pandemic, there were 1,212 deaths among county residents. The county death count was 1,308 last year.
When asked if the pandemic had ended and if the virus had become something people would consider a part of life, county Public Health Director Clay Horton said: “I don’t know I would say the pandemic is over. We definitely are in a new phase, and things continue to evolve.
“For people with medical vulnerabilities and people who are high-risk, people should be concerned with COVID-19.”
COVID-19 was sometimes said to be no worse than influenza. In May 2020, for example, U.S. Sen Rand Paul told the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce, “In Kentucky, the (coronavirus) has not been worse than a usual flu season.”
At the time Paul made the statement, there had already been twice the number of COVID-19 deaths than flu deaths in the state, although there had only been one-fourth the number of COVID-19 cases as flu cases. On the day Paul spoke, there had been 150 flu deaths statewide between October 2019 and May, compared to 321 COVID-19 deaths between March and May.
In Daviess County, there were more COVID-19 deaths in 2020 alone than there were influenza and pneumonia deaths between 2018 and 2021. Ninety-one county residents died of COVID-19 in 2020, compared to 75 flu and pneumonia deaths in 2018-21.
Precautions members of the public adopted, such as wearing masks, social distancing and getting vaccinated, helped prevent COVID-19 deaths, Horton said.
“We definitely did; we know masks, when used, reduce the spread of COVID.” Horton said. “Of course, vaccines, since they came out, have saved many lives.”
Most causes of death in the county stayed level during the first two years of the pandemic. However, suicides increased in 2020 and 2021, compared to the previous two years.
There were 18 suicides among county residents in 2018 and 12 in 2019. In 2020, there were 24 suicides, and 28 residents committed suicide last year.
Suicide numbers do rise and fall. Coroner Jeff Jones said trying to determine factors that might have contributed to a suicide is not easy.
“It’s hard to determine the impact of COVID, the isolation, not being able to get out,” on suicide numbers, he said. The pandemic “certainly has contributed to a number of issues, and we haven’t seen the full impact.”
Brandi Kessler, president of the Owensboro Regional Suicide Prevention Coalition, said officials won’t know what impact the pandemic has had on suicide rates for at least a couple of years.
“The data is two years behind,” she said. “There may be a significant increase in suicides over the next few years.”
Kessler said coalition members are concerned about reaching people who are struggling. Already before the pandemic, suicide was the 11th leading cause of death, and the second largest cause of death for people between the ages of 10 and 34, she said.
“We have resources to share, local resources in eight counties,” Kessler said. “It’s just people feeling comfortable to reach out.”
People struggling with thoughts of suicide can all the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.
Horton said COVID-19 cases are slowly increasing in the region and that people should continue to get vaccinated and get boosters, while also using N95, KN95 and KF94 face masks if they are a member of an at-risk group.
“It’s important to keep up to date on what our most recent recommendations are,” he said. “Even now, we still have COVID-19 circulating in within the community.”
If the numbers continue to rise, Horton said he will recommend that everyone wear a mask in public settings.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
