If you’re planning on driving around town looking at Christmas lights, be sure to drive by 2904 Wesleyan Park Place, behind Wesleyan Park Plaza.
LeAnn Huffman, her husband, Chris, and their daughter Sloan, have won the Golden Santa Award for the best Christmas lights in town.
Owensboro Municipal Utilities and the Owensboro Neighborhood Alliance sponsored the contest.
Sonya Dixon, communications and public relations specialist at OMU, said 25 homes entered the contest this year.
That’s the most in recent years, she said.
The award includes a $250 OMU gift certificate, a prize package, a lighted yard sign and a professional portrait of the lighted home.
LeAnn Huffman said, “We started putting the lights on the roof right after Thanksgiving and kept doing it a little at a time when the weather was nice.”
The display mostly features LED lights, she said, “but we have some of our older lights too.”
Huffman said, “We’ve always put lights out every year, but we started doing it bigger for our daughter when she was little. She’s 9 now.”
She said, “The last three years, we’ve been adding more lights each year and we’ll probably add more next year.”
Decorating is a lot of fun, Huffman said.
And a good bit of work.
Dixon said it seems like more people are decorating the outside of their homes and their lawns this year.
She said the award is based on design, number of lights and the home’s appearance.
Huffman said she has no idea how many lights are in her family’s display.
Owensboro has had Christmas lighting contests off and on since 1934.
That year, in the depths of the Great Depression, the Messenger-Inquirer proposed a Christmas decorating contest.
First prize, the story said, would be $100 and a portable radio.
Adjusted for inflation, that $100 would be worth nearly $2,000 today.
The contest apparently lapsed in the 1940s, maybe because of wartime shortages.
But in 1948, the Chamber of Commerce’s retail merchant’s division brought it back.
In 1965, the Owensboro Jaycees, which had been sponsoring the event, decided to discontinue it.
So, in 1966, OMU took it over.
More than 120 homes participated that year.
