The project has taken a few years, but Noel and Brenda Clayton finally have Condo 1904 — a 3,200-square-foot, two-story condo in their building at 119 E. Second St. — ready to lease.
The couple bought the building, which was erected in 1904, in 2013 for $350,000.
The ground floor was CYO Brewing for five years.
In September, Louisville-based Mile Wide Beer Co. plans to open a taproom and brewery there.
“That’s going to be a big deal for downtown,” Noel Clayton said.
Brenda Clayton’s CPA office went on the second floor.
But there were two more stories that had been only used for storage for decades.
It was valuable downtown space, but the couple had to decide how to use it.
“It took almost 18 months of planning before we started on the condo and another 18 months to get it ready,” Noel Clayton said.
The top two floors were in rough shape, he said.
“We thought about making two condos,” Clayton said. “But we decided to just make it one.”
Condo 1904 turned out to be a luxury condo with an urban loft feel.
It covers the top two floors, including 600 square feet of storage space, and features three bedrooms and three baths.
Clayton did much of the work himself with help from Ted Lolley and Laura Ruth Edge of L. Ruth Interior Design.
He said he’s not sure how much he and his wife eventually spent on the condo.
“But I know we used over 130 gallons of paint,” Clayton said.
Sliding barn doors cover several rooms, including the laundry room, a small kitchenette and a bedroom.
The master bedroom, which overlooks Second Street, features a Tempur-Pedic king-sized Murphy bed, which folds back into the wall, to provide more space for watching parades and other events.
The building is across the street from the Owensboro Museum of Science and History and the Morton J. Holbrook Judicial Center.
The original pressed tin ceilings are preserved.
There’s a 12-foot island that seats six and is painted Dodger blue.
The 116-year-old brick walls are exposed on the top floor, adding to the urban feel.
There are now three large-screen wall-mounted TVs in the condo. But there are hookups for seven.
The refrigerator has a coffee maker in its door.
The $3,500 a month rent includes internet, parking and all utilities.
Condo 1904 is connected to the third floor of the parking garage by a three-foot catwalk.
Clayton said people interested in the condo can call him at 270-925-5520.
If it doesn’t rent quickly, the condo may become an Airbnb for a while, he said.
Through the years, the building has been home to such businesses as Pierson’s Clothing (1909), Lashbrook’s Cash Shoe Store (1919), R.M. Thornberry Music Store (1927) Purdy-Chism Shoe Store (1936), Little Miss and Mister Shoppe (1970s) and Owensboro Recording Arts Studio (1982).
The first floor of the building has been a bar since 2004, when it became Zazu.
That club was followed by Bacchus Bar & Grill in 2008, Second Street Pub in early 2010, JAX in late 2010 and CYO Brewing in 2015.
Keith Lawrence | 270-691-7301 | klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
