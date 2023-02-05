Many students dream of performing with the American Choral Directors Association (ACDA) National Choir every year, but only a few get the chance, and this year, three singers are from Apollo High School.
Junior Mary Ann Lyons and seniors Ahmira Pickett and Elizabeth Daughtery will travel to the 2023 ACDA National Conference on Feb. 22-25 in Cincinnati to sing with the national choir. Lyons said she couldn’t believe she had been selected.
“I was actually talking to Ahmira when we found out,” she said. “Our teacher stopped us and said she wanted to talk to us, and she told us. I couldn’t believe it. Me? Of all those people? It was insane.”
Having the chance to sing with other students from across the country is what Lyons is looking forward to the most.
Pickett said this is an amazing way to end her senior year and journey through the school’s choir programs.
“It’s amazing, it’s great,” she said.
Pickett said broadening her musical repertoire is something she’s hoping to be able to do during the conference.
“Seeing and hearing some of the pieces, they are beautiful,” she said. “It’s always great to learn something new and practice a new skill.”
Daughtery said when she found out, she was in “total disbelief.”
“I was sitting there wondering what I did, what made me so special, as to be selected at something on a national level,” she said.
Building a sense of community with fellow performers is what Daughtery said she is looking forward to partake in.
“I’m also really excited to go with two other people that I know and care about,” she said.
All three students said they are wanting to continue their singing careers after high school.
“I actually want to go to college for track as well, so I don’t know how much time I’ll have, but I absolutely want to do it for as long as I can,” Lyons said. “I love choir so much, I don’t think I could be without it.”
Pickett said she also participates in track, but that music is her life.
“I am talking to some schools right now about singing and being in a choir in the future,” she said.
Daughtery said she will be attending college and majoring in vocal music with a concentration in education.
Lyons, Pickett and Daughtery said they have all found a sense of belonging within their school choir.
“You definitely fit in with the people more in choir,” Lyons said. “You become a family and you find people that have the same voice as you, and you’re able to put it together and make it sound so beautiful.”
Pickett said to make music and be a part of it is special to her.
“To be able to get a group of people and harmonize, it’s just awesome,” she said. “It’s my outlet. My favorite thing to do is just belt out in singing wherever I am.”
Daughtery said choir can be vulnerable, but it is a way of expression for many people.
“I think a lot of people, their singing voice is something they’re insecure about, and I think it’s interesting being in a group of people and you’re just letting out something so vulnerable,” she said. “You’re doing it together, and it increases this feeling of togetherness. You have a family and community within each other.”
Shelby Ratliff, the Apollo choir director, said she is proud of the work her students have put in to achieve making it to the national choir.
“It is a really tough audition process, and I had never auditioned anyone for it before,” she said. “They had to do three separate clips for their audition. They had to do a scale, a song that ACDA provided and then they had to do a solo.”
Ratliff said she and the three students worked for hours after school to practice and record their auditions.
“I am so proud of how hard they have worked, especially with COVID,” she said. “It was great to see them rise to the occasion.”
Aside from the ACDA’s rubric for judging, Ratliff said she believes Lyons, Pickett and Daughtery have great tone and they sing with good breath support.
“I feel like the judges could hear their work ethic and how hard they had been preparing for this,” she said.
Ratliff is excited to hear how much the students learn during the conference.
“All of these major choral people will be there, and they’ll get to work with some of them,” she said. “I can’t wait for them to bring it back to Apollo and share their experiences.”
All three students have worked with Ratliff since they were freshmen.
“When they come as freshmen, their voices are so small and it’s nothing against them, that’s just how our bodies work,” she said. “Just seeing them grow into adults, it’s great to hear how their voices develop.”
