AHS NAT CHOIR

Mary Ann Lyons, from left, Elizabeth Daughtery and Ahmira Pickett, who have been selected as part of the ACDA National Honor Choir, sing during choir class Friday at Apollo High School.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Many students dream of performing with the American Choral Directors Association (ACDA) National Choir every year, but only a few get the chance, and this year, three singers are from Apollo High School.

Junior Mary Ann Lyons and seniors Ahmira Pickett and Elizabeth Daughtery will travel to the 2023 ACDA National Conference on Feb. 22-25 in Cincinnati to sing with the national choir. Lyons said she couldn’t believe she had been selected.

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.