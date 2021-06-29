The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a Tuesday afternoon collision that sent three people to various hospitals.
The collision occurred at 3:28 p.m. Tuesday close to the 60-mile marker on U.S. 165 near the Ohio County line.
According to the sheriff’s report, a Ford pickup truck was passing a GMC pickup truck in the northbound lanes when the vehicles collided.
Reports say both vehicles went off the right-hand side of the road with the GMC pickup truck striking a road sign and overturning. According to the report, the Ford pickup reentered the road, crossed the median and stopped in the southbound lanes. The driver of the Ford pickup truck was not injured.
A 9-year-old was ejected from the GMC truck and the driver and a 12-year-old were trapped inside the vehicle.
Reports say all three were transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. The 9-year-old, the report said, was later flown to Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville by helicopter. Reports say none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
None of the names of the people involved in the collision were available Tuesday night.
Anyone who might have seen the collision is asked to call Deputy T. Smith at the sheriff’s department, at 270-685-8444, extension 2135.
