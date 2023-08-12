Three people, including one from Owensboro, were indicted Wednesday on federal drug charges.
Eric Coots, 44, of Owensboro, Joshua Morehead, 39, of Hartford and Maninder Singh, 30, of Louisville were indicted in United States District Court, Western District of Kentucky, on conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute over 500 grams of methamphetamine
According to an Owensboro Police Department report, its Street Crimes Unit began an investigation in March of three subjects who were suspected of trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine in Owensboro, Daviess County and surrounding counties.
Detectives assigned to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) task force presented their investigation to the United States Attorney’s Office, which led to the indictments.
During the course of the investigation, approximately 10 pounds of methamphetamine and 12 ounces of cocaine were seized.
