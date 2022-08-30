Boys and girls of the junior pig clubs of the county are anxiously awaiting the opening of the Daviess County Fair and Exposition and the judging of the pigs on Wednesday, club day, to see who the three lucky winners of the state fair trips will be, as well as who will win the cash prizes offered this year, amounting to about $300. It appears there will be about 90 entries of pigs and 50 persons will enter chickens. The pig owners will be expected to provide troughs for water, buckets, feed and bedding.
• Aug. 29, 1922, Eugene Auterburn was arrested in Nashville, Tennessee, upon information that he was wanted by the Owensboro police for having stolen an automobile. It is alleged that Auterburn visited the “U-Drive It” Ford station in South Frederica Street about a week ago and rented a car with which he never returned. It is not known whether Auterburn will waive extradition papers and unless he does the officers will have to await on the papers from Frankfort.
• Aug. 30, 1922, all residences receiving mail from carriers must be equipped with mail boxes by Jan. 1, 1923, according to a bulletin received by Mrs. John Gilmour, postmaster. If by that time mail boxes have not been provided carrier services will be automatically stopped. Last October a vigorous national campaign was put on to have a mail box for every home and the Owensboro office took an active part in the drive. The lack of boxes is noted more particularly at the homes of the well to do.
• Aug. 31, after experiences much trouble in making a landing in a skiff at the lower end of Towhead island, Sheriff John Howard and his deputies made a surprise raid on a still operated by Jake Froelich. Froelich was making a run of moonshine at the time of the raid. The officers found a 15-gallon still which was in operation, three barrels, one 12-gallon jar and a five gallon jug. The jar contained about five gallons of white mule.
• Sept. 1, Judge B.S. Morris has been busy in Henderson County Court trying a case of the former Canoe Creek Coal Company in which the miners are asking for pay or return of shoes, clothes and tools which the miners left in the mine when they struck last January. At the time the miners struck the left tools in the mines and clothes in the wash houses, etc., and they were not permitted to return to the mine after their belongings.
• Sept. 2, Paul Smith, of Owensboro, and a former member of the police force, was found guilty of having liquor in his possession and was fined $200 and sentenced to 30 days in the Russellville jail. On the charge of carrying a concealed weapon, Smith was held over to the grand jury. Smith is now out on bond and an appeal to the court of appeals having been found guilty in the Daviess County circuit court, on a charge of selling liquor, He was fined $100 and sentenced to thirty days in jail.
50 Years Ago
• Aug. 29, 1972, Tim Foster was found by a rescue party of nearly 150 persons after becoming lost in a densely-wooded bottom land near Kentucky 254 between Sacramento and Stringtown. Foster was not injured and suffered no ill effects from the 18-hour ordeal. He entered the woods to hunt squirrels. He simply became lost and wandered in circles most of the night.
• Aug. 30, Dr. Delwyn L. Sneller, recently appointed assistant professor of English at Brescia College, is the author of an essay in the book “Dimensions in Popular Culture,” which will be released Sept. 15. His essay is entitled “Character and Function of Popular Religious Poetry in America, 1820-1860.” Dr. Sneller will teach American literature and creative writing at Brescia this fall.
• Aug. 31, Citizen Fidelity Bank Co. has made partial distribution of the estate of J. P. Morgan. Morgan provided in his will that 50% of his estate should be distributed in an equal amount of one-fourth each to the Muhlenberg Community Hospital, Greenville Independent School for use in the library, Greenville city parks and the seven churches in Greenville. The remaining 50% was devised to the relatives of Morgan. The sum realized by each of the four groups from the sale of stock is $20,412.
• Sept. 1, Mrs. J. Fletcher Barr, director of the Florence Henderson Girls’ Club, has been awarded the DeWitt Wallace — Girls Clubs of America Inc. fund scholarship to attend the staff training seminar Sept. 20-26 at George Williams College in Williams Bay, Wisc. About 150 executive directors and program directors from clubs in the United States and Canada are expected to attend the five-day session. The seminar represents the first time Girls Clubs of America has offered training in administration program.
