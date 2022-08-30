Boys and girls of the junior pig clubs of the county are anxiously awaiting the opening of the Daviess County Fair and Exposition and the judging of the pigs on Wednesday, club day, to see who the three lucky winners of the state fair trips will be, as well as who will win the cash prizes offered this year, amounting to about $300. It appears there will be about 90 entries of pigs and 50 persons will enter chickens. The pig owners will be expected to provide troughs for water, buckets, feed and bedding.

Aug. 29, 1922, Eugene Auterburn was arrested in Nashville, Tennessee, upon information that he was wanted by the Owensboro police for having stolen an automobile. It is alleged that Auterburn visited the “U-Drive It” Ford station in South Frederica Street about a week ago and rented a car with which he never returned. It is not known whether Auterburn will waive extradition papers and unless he does the officers will have to await on the papers from Frankfort.

