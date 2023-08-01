OWENWS-08-01-23 RUGGED

Mari-Grace Alexander, executive assistant left, and Berly Tillman Sullivan, executive director, spray paint some boards for the Rugged Rascals race for ages 4-7 as they get prepared for the MentorKids Kentucky Rugged Race this Saturday at Diamond Lake Resort.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Nearly 300 runners will challenge the obstacle course at MentorKids Kentucky’s Rugged Race at Diamond Lake on Saturday.

Berly Tillman Sullivan, the organization’s executive director, said the event, which began in 2019, is a 5K race over rough terrain with 28 obstacles, including a water crossing, barbed wire, rope climbs, mud pits and more.

