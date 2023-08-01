Nearly 300 runners will challenge the obstacle course at MentorKids Kentucky’s Rugged Race at Diamond Lake on Saturday.
Berly Tillman Sullivan, the organization’s executive director, said the event, which began in 2019, is a 5K race over rough terrain with 28 obstacles, including a water crossing, barbed wire, rope climbs, mud pits and more.
There are four categories — Elite, Ultimate, Rugged Kids (ages 8-11) and Rugged Rascals (ages 4-7).
The children run shorter courses with easier obstacles.
The Elite category is for serious athletes.
Sullivan said the winner of the Elite category finished the course in 37 minutes last year.
The Ultimate category is for those who want to run as a team or just run for fun, she said.
It can take up to an hour to finish, Sullivan said.
The race starts at 7 a.m. Saturday.
Sullivan said volunteers are busy this week, creating the obstacles, which include a Tower of Power, with 10 hay bales stacked on top of each other.
There are mud pits to crawl through, a log carry, a barbed wire crawl, a balance beam, a water cross crawl, a Spider’s Web with 800 feet of rope and a lot more.
Sullivan said the event started in 2019, didn’t happen in 2020, and returned in 2021 and ‘22.
Proceeds help the organization, which says it “exists to positively impact the lives of kids, ages 6 to 14 years old, from single-parent and non-traditional households to promote academic excellence, character building, social responsibilities, relational and life skills development.”
All participants will receive a finisher’s medal and T-shirt.
Medals will be awarded to the overall male and female winners in the Elite and Ultimate categories and a trophy will be given to the top team.
The Rugged Race is similar to “Up, Down and Dirty for a Cure,” an extreme race at Diamond Lake to benefit the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life a decade ago.
