Green River Correctional Complex accounted for nearly half of Tuesday’s 625 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, Gov. Andy Beshear said during his daily press conference.
Tuesday marked the state’s highest one-day total to date.
The Central City state-run prison accounted for 309 of those cases.
“A whole lot of these cases are asymptomatic,” Beshear said.
Executive Cabinet Secretary Michael Brown said two Green River Correctional Complex staff members were the first to test positive on March 25.
By April 5, the first inmate had tested positive.
Because of an outbreak, state officials ordered everyone at the prison to be tested last week.
Brown said the 1,081 tests helped get “a complete snapshot of the situation at Green River.” Of that number, the results are known for 1,029.
Results are pending on 52 tests.
Currently, two Green River Correctional Complex staff members and two inmates are hospitalized with the coronavirus, Brown said. Two of them are being treated in ICU.
To date, two people connected to the facility have died from COVID-19. State officials are waiting to hear if a death that occurred at the prison this weekend will be attributed to the virus.
Brown outlined a plan to keep COVID-19 from spreading further at the facility. Everyone will wear a face mask, and temperature checks will take place daily.
Also, the facility will be split into four housing units — one for inmates who test positive, one for inmates who test negative but have been exposed, one for those who test negative and one for medically vulnerable inmates.
In other news Tuesday, Beshear reported 14 deaths from COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 275. One of those was an 85-year-old man from Henderson County, which is part of Green River District Health Department’s service area.
Beshear also reported the state’s youngest person to die from the virus — a 35-year-old Jefferson County man.
“Today’s numbers show there’s still a dangerous virus out there,” the governor said.
COVID-19 has hit correctional facilities, nursing homes and meat-packing plants particularly hard.
State officials plan to test residents and staff at long-term care facilities in the near future, and everyone working at Ohio County’s Perdue Farms chicken-processing plant will be tested Wednesday, May 6.
At 79 nursing homes across the state, 828 residents and 331 staff members have tested positive. The virus has claimed the lives of 152 people in long-term care facilities, including two staff members.
On Tuesday, Green River District Health Department reported 19 new confirmed COVID-19 cases — eight in Daviess County, two in Henderson County, seven in Ohio County and two in Webster County. That brings the district’s seven-county total to 444.
Twenty-two people in the district currently are hospitalized with the virus.
For Muhlenberg County, Beshear announced a total of 310 cases Tuesday. His numbers often lag behind county health department numbers.
As of 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Muhlenberg County health officials were still confirming the number of cases and had not made public the official daily total.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
