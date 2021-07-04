When Bonnie Phillips opened her bill from Owensboro Municipal Utilities last month, she got a surprise.
A rather unpleasant surprise.
The bill was for $725.60.
“They had tacked on a $463.50 miscellaneous charge,” she said.
When she checked to see what that was for, Phillips said she was told her electric meter was not set up correctly and the adjustment was for the months from June 2018 to May 2021.
She and her husband bought the 2,392-square-foot home on Dean Avenue in 2009.
“I don’t know who installed the meter,” Phillips said. “It was here when we bought the house.”
She said, “Our electric bill isn’t cheap. The electricity part of the bill this month was $159.51. It has gotten as high as $300 and something in the summer when we run the air conditioner a lot.”
Phillips said, “They offered us a three-year plan to pay the $416.30. But we would still have to pay it. Why should we have to pay it? It was their mistake.”
She’s not alone.
Thirty more families got a similar letter from OMU, telling them that they had been undercharged and owed more money.
Fourteen other families were lucky and got letters saying that OMU owed them money and that it would be credited to their accounts.
So, what happened?
Sonya Dixon, OMU’s public relations and communications manager, said the discrepancy was discovered during an internal meter audit.
She said there are one-phase meters and three-phase meters.
The monthly charge for a one-phase meter is $15 and for a three-phase, it’s $30.
The website fluke.com says, “Residential homes are usually served by a single-phase power supply, while commercial and industrial facilities usually use a three-phase supply. One key difference between single-phase vs. three-phase is that a three-phase power supply better accommodates higher loads. Single-phase power supplies are most commonly used when typical loads are lighting or heating, rather than large electric motors.”
Dixon said three-phase residential meters were typically installed years ago in older, larger homes when they added air conditioning.
She said that after the discrepancy was discovered, OMU had no choice but to repay those who were overcharged and bill those who were undercharged.
“An ordinance requires us to recoup any underpay and repay any overpays,” Dixon said. “Letters are still going out to some families. We’re giving them the option of paying one lump sum or paying it over 36 months.”
She said, “We don’t know how long the discrepancy has existed. But three years was where we were most comfortable in going.”
Dixon said, “I understand the frustration. But we have no choice when a discrepancy is discovered. We regret that it happened.”
She said, “This is the last time we want to send out letters like these. We don’t want it to happen again.”
OMU has a total of 52,785 electric and water meters, Dixon said.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
