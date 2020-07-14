Up to 32 people at Signature Health in Hartford have tested positive for COVID-19, contributing to the 56 cases reported Monday by the Green River District Health Department.
A mix of staff and residents are infected.
“Testing was arranged for the whole facility through the state,” said Clay Horton, GRDHD public health director. “(The state has) been the lead in coordinating the response with the facility through the weekend.”
In early May, state officials announced a plan to test the staff and residents at every long-term care facility statewide in an effort to curb the coronavirus in those centers.
Officials estimated it will take a couple of months to complete testing at nearly 300 centers.
The coronavirus has taken a toll on some of Kentucky’s skilled-care facilities. As of Monday, 2,117 residents and 1,090 staff had tested positive at 211 facilities. The virus has caused the deaths of 406 residents and three staff members in the state’s long-term care facilities.
Gov. Andy Beshear reported Monday 277 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 19,653.
On Mondays, the number of cases often are lower because some labs don’t work weekends. Beshear said he expects the number to be higher Tuesday, July 14.
He also announced four more deaths. To date, 629 Kentuckians have died from the virus.
During the COVID-19 briefing Monday, Beshear talked most about the need to wear face coverings as a way to slow the virus’ spread.
He cited a recent social media poll that showed 73% of Kentuckians support his order to wear face masks.
“We wear seat belts, don’t we?” Beshear asked.
At one time, some people disagreed with the seat belt law because they felt it infringed on their liberty.
“It’s a type of safety regulation that will keep us all safe,” Beshear said of requiring face masks.
The governor also discussed the need for Kentuckians to stay away from COVID-19 hot spots across the nation, such as California, Arizona and Florida.
“We know the virus doesn’t respect our borders,” Beshear said. “We know Kentuckians are traveling all over the country and continue to go to places that are setting all-time records for numbers of cases.”
Residents traveling outside the state often bring the virus home to Kentucky.
“With this out here threatening our economy, threatening our lives, threatening the education of our children, we all have a patriotic duty to do what it takes to defeat it,” Beshear said.
He showed evidence of how quickly the virus can spread.
For example, Bell County reported one case as of June 3. By July 11, it had 92 cases, Beshear said.
Shelby County cases grew from 184 in early June to 585 in mid-July.
In other business, Beshear’s office announced Monday that Hancock County would receive $186,677 of CARES Act funding to reimburse payroll costs for emergency medical workers.
Green River District Health Department officials reported these new confirmed COVID-19 cases — 14 in Daviess County, five in Hancock County, four in Henderson County, one in McLean County and at least 32 in Ohio County.
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in GRDHD’s seven-county district now stands at 1,119.
Muhlenberg County Health Department officials reported one new case of the coronavirus, bringing that county’s total to 566.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
