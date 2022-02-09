Hayden’s Drive-In, 9209 Kentucky 56 W., knows how to make hamburgers.
Cissy Harrison estimates that they go through 120 pounds of beef a week.
So, they’re among the 34 restaurants participating in the second annual Owensboro Burger Week on March 1-5.
But Hayden’s won’t be entering one of its regular burgers.
Instead, they’ve come up with the All-American Burger — a half-pound of beef mixed with A.1. sauce, onions, bell peppers and mushrooms, topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon and fried pickles, served on brioche bun with lettuce and tomato.
Dave Kirk, destination management director for the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said Burger Week was started last year when restaurants were struggling with limited seating and lower sales because of COVID-19.
Before the week was over, he said, “11,606 burgers were sold for $6 apiece. The 24 participating restaurants saw on average a 245% growth in burger sales for the week.
“Over $69,636 was spent in just five days on burgers sales alone. When you take those burger sales and add in people buying other food and drinks, you’ve created an enormous economic impact.”
Kirk said 22 of the 24 restaurants from last year are back, along with 12 new ones.
“We were going to do it last year, but we waited too long,” Harrison said.
So, Hayden’s jumped in early this year.
The CVB partners with the city for the event, which gets support from local and state sponsors, including the Kentucky Beef Council, Independence Bank, Green River Appliance and Hill View Farms Meats.
This year, the burgers will sell for $7, including tax.
Last year, Beef ‘O’ Brady’s sold the most burgers in the competition — 1,377 of its Five Cheese Burgers.
But O’Bryan’s Bar & Grill in West Louisville won the “Best Burger” trophy with its “Double Bacon Mozzarella Cheese Stick Burger.”
An independent panel of judges selects the best burger.
The burgers in the contest are designed especially for the contest and usually aren’t on the regular menu.
The Big Dipper is entering its BBQ Moo-Oinkor Burger — a cheeseburger with ham, bacon, onion ring and barbecue sauce.
Burger Theory has the “French Fry Fiesta Burger.”
Dee’s Diner is offering the “French Toast Breakfast Melt.”
Mellow Mushroom has a burger called “Pizza My Heart.”
The complete list is at www.owensboroburgerweek.com.
Participating restaurants are Bar Louie, Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, Big Dipper, Brew Bridge, Briarpatch, Burger Theory, Curbside Kitchenette Food Truck, Dee’s Diner, Don Mario’s, Drake’s, The Dugout Diner, Famous Bistro, Gene’s Health Food, Hayden’s Drive In, J’s Good Grub, Kentucky Legend Café, Lure Seafood & Grille, Legends Sports Bar & Grill, Lizzie’s Diner, Mellow Mushroom, The Miller House, Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn, Niko’s Bakery & Café, Norman McDonald’s Country Drive-In, O’Bryan’s Bar and Grill, Old Hickory Bar-B-Q, Ole South BBQ, Preservation Station Market & Events Center, Ritzy’s, The Cottage, The Country Club of Owensboro, Tri-R-Tips Hawaiian Style BBQ, Windridge Country Club and Wonder Whip.
