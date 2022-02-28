More than 700 firefighters from across Kentucky — and some who traveled from nearby states — attended the 35th annual Bryant Stiles Officers School that took place this weekend at the Owensboro Convention Center.
The event, which is hosted by the Green River Firefighters Association (GRFA), is one of the largest firefighter schools in the state, according to Lee Williams, president of the GRFA, who is also a career firefighter in Madisonville and who is an instructor for state fire rescue training. Throughout the weekend participants had the opportunity to attend any of the 32 classes offered.
Classes ranged from recruitment and retention to fire alarm systems for inspectors to the art of reading smoke.
Kenn Fontenot, of Louisiana, was teaching a course on managing the fireground and tactical considerations. In the course he talked about evaluating key attributes of a fire, from its volume, pressure, density, and color. He also told the room full of students about how important it is to know different types of building construction.
“Building construction has changed extensively, along with materials, over the years,” he said. “Having knowledge of this will help you determine the outcome of a fire.”
For example, Fontenot said, a modern built home tends to have a higher chance of collapsing in a fire than a home built 30 years ago.
That’s not because newer homes are built incorrectly; they are just built differently now in a way that makes them burn quicker, he said.
Fontenot’s class was an example of the expansive reach of the instructors that come from all over the country to teach the courses, Williams said.
The classes are intended to prepare people who are already officers and people who aspire to be an officer, Williams said.
“These classes allow them to meet those certifications they need to step into those roles,” he said.
It’s important to Williams, and the other members of the GRFA board, to make the classes as accessible as possible, so that firefighters in Kentucky can receive quality training without having to travel far. There are 85 fire departments that are a part of the GRFA, but fire departments come from all over to take advantage of the offerings.
Williams said it’s also important to design courses that will be relevant to the firefighters. The GRFA tries to keep the training and classes as uniform as possible so that firefighters can take the information learned back to their respective departments and not have to mold or change the tactics.
“That’s why we get the draw that we get,” he said. “As president, my goal of officer school is to provide the highest quality of instruction to these up and coming officers to make them the best officers they can be at their departments.”
On Saturday the event trade show attracted a crowd of more than 1,000 to the convention center. Area firefighters who don’t participate in the classes also have an opportunity to attend and see the multiple vehicles on display and check out equipment and other items offered by the vendors.
Three Kentucky Firefighters Association Legacy Awards were also given during the vendor show. They were awarded to three past presidents of the association for their dedication to GRFA and to fire service: Robert Cooper, Rick Montague (posthumously) and David McCrady (posthumously).
Saturday night was the firefighter appreciation party, which included live music, dancing, karaoke and prizes.
On Sunday the GRFA leadership team was set up in the convention center lobby discussing plans for next year’s convention.
“We pretty much get started planning next year’s event right away,” Williams said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
