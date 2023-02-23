Thirty-seven restaurants — up from 31 last year — will be vying for top honors in this year’s Owensboro Burger Week on March 3-11.
That’s nine days — up from five last year.
Dave Kirk, destination management director for the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said just under 12,000 burgers were sold last year.
And with four extra days, he expects that number to climb this year.
“We anticipate breaking records for burgers sold with the added days and number of restaurants,” he said.
The CVB sponsors the event along with the city.
Each participating restaurant will offer a featured burger for $7 during the event.
Not all the participants are restaurants.
The Opportunity Center will bring back the memory of Pinocchio’s Deli, which it operated downtown in the 1970s and ‘80s.
The deli attracted national attention because it was operated by people with intellectual disabilities.
Rosemary Conder, the center’s executive director, said “The Pinocchio Burger” will be a smash-burger on a toasted bun, served with a special no limits sauce.
They will be available at the Opportunity Center, 3560 New Hartford Road, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday during Burger Week.
The complete list of participating restaurants, along with a description and picture of their featured burger, can be found at owensboroburgerweek.com.
The website also has a map showing all of the locations and hours.
Sponsors include the Kentucky Beef Council, Green River Appliance and Hill View Farms Meats.
Jim Gillis of Hill View Farms Meats said, “It’s a great week highlighting the creative minds of our local restaurants to deliver delicious burgers for everyone to enjoy.”
Burgers will be randomly purchased during the week for judges who will score each on several criteria.
“Customers who use the hashtag #owensboroburgerweek when taking a picture of themselves eating a burger at three or more restaurants and posting them on Facebook or Instagram will also be entered into a prize drawing for a Mini Green Egg Max from Green River Appliance or a barbecue grilling meats package from Hill View Farms Meats.
The restaurants include AmVets Post 75, Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, Big Dipper, Brasher’s Lil’ Nashville, Brew Bridge, Burger Theory, Curbside Kitchenette Food Truck, Dee’s Diner, Don Mario, Drake’s, Gary’s Drive-In, Gene’s Health Food, Hayden’s Drive In, J’s Good Grub, Kentucky Legend Café at Owensboro Convention Center, Legends Sports Bar & Grill, Lizzie’s Diner, Lure Seafood & Grille, Lure Smoke Shack, Mellow Mushroom, The Miller House, Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn, Niko’s Bakery and Café, O’Bryan’s Bar and Grill, O’Charley’s, Old Hickory Bar-B-Q, Ole South BBQ, Opportunity Center of Owensboro, Real Hacienda, Ritzy’s, The Cottage Farm Stand & Baking Company, The Country Club of Owensboro, Sassafras, Shiloh’s Lounge & Grill, Thai Food Owensboro, Windy Hollow Biscuit House and Wonder Whip.
