Crops, livestock and other agricultural projects will be on display starting Monday at the 4-H/FFA Ag Expo.
The expo, which officially runs through Wednesday, will be held at the Daviess County Lions Club Fair Grounds, 6191 Kentucky 54, after missing last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Aaron Tucker, agriculture teacher and FFA advisor at Apollo High School, said the event is typically held in conjunction with the Daviess County Lions Club Fair but the fair was canceled for the second year in a row.
“We’re still going to have (the expo) for the kids because we couldn’t have it last year,” Tucker said. “But they had to cancel the fair early; they have to plan everything in advance and they didn’t know if they could get the rides and the tractor pulls. …They didn’t know how the state was going to be open.”
For the FFA members, this is an open contest that will give them an opportunity to showcase their animals.
Tuesday night at 6 p.m. is the open youth hog show followed on Wednesday at 5 p.m. with the feeder calf project exhibition; open youth fat steer show and open youth cattle show.
And then at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, it will be the open youth lamb show; open youth market goat show and open youth dairy goat show.
Tucker said these livestock events will draw not only local youth but also those with show animals from around the region.
“It’s a time for the kids to be recognized in their home county and just show off their work that they’ve done,” Tucker said. “And there will be students from other counties because this is what’s called an open show.”
For this year, the decision was to give the event its own name since it was happening without the fair and all of the attractions that go along with it.
Stacey Potts, 4-H youth and development agent for the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Office, said the name change should be temporary.
“We didn’t want there to be confusion with the public so we called it the 4-H/FFA Ag Expo because there won’t be demolition derbies and the carnival,” she said. “But hopefully, we’ll get to have a fair next year.”
For the 4-H members, the local contest is necessary to qualify for state. They submit projects such as art, photography, baking and food preservation for judging.
The 4-H/FFA Ag Expo is free for the public to watch the shows.
Potts said the contest is a good experience for youth and that there are life lessons that come with it.
“They can start as young as 9,” Potts said. “And the life lessons are that these animals have to be taken care of no matter how hot and humid it is outside; no matter how late you were up the night before, they have to be fed the next morning. So there’s a great deal of responsibility.”
Potts added that not every 4-H or FFA member involved in the contest lives on a farm.
“Daviess County is unique in that we have such a large urban and rural agricultural community,” Potts said.
Along with the youth exhibits, adults will also have crops such as soybeans, corn, tobacco and hay entered into the contest.
The full 4-H/FFA Ag Expo schedule:
Monday:
• 4-6 p.m. 4-H/FFA project drop-off and open (adult & youth) farm crops and hay drop-off
Tuesday:
• 6 p.m. Open youth hog show
• Wednesday (Daviess County Farm Bureau Night):
• 5 p.m. Daviess County 4-H/FFA feeder calf project exhibition; open youth fat steer show; open youth cattle show
• 7 p.m. open youth lamb show; open youth market goat show; open youth dairy goat show
Thursday:
• 4-6 p.m. 4-H/FFA exhibit pick up
