The Green River District Health Department reported four more cases of coronavirus in its seven-county district on Saturday.
Three were in Daviess County and one was in Hancock County.
That brings the total of confirmed cases in the district to 753.
But none of the patients are currently hospitalized.
The report said that only 87 cases — 11.5% — have required hospitalization.
A total of 666 — 88% — of those with the virus have recovered.
The state reported a total of 12,166 confirmed cases and 497 total deaths.
“It is more important now than ever that you use good judgment and follow our recommendations to protect yourself and your family,” Clay Horton, GRDHD public health director, said in a news release. “The virus is still out there. We encourage anyone who has been in crowds or had close contact with people in public to get tested.
To schedule an appointment for a free test, go to https://healthdepartment.org and follow the COVID-19 Test prompts.
People have to be preregistered to be tested.
Curbside testing will be offered at the department’s clinics in McLean and Ohio counties on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, it will be offered at the clinics in Daviess and Hancock counties.
Testing will be provided from the department’s mobile unit at Dugan Best Park in Owensboro on Thursday.
Gov. Andy Beshear said there were at least 12,445 coronavirus cases in the state Saturday, including 315 new cases.
He said the death toll has now reached 499, with two deaths on Saturday.
