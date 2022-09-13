Four Owensboro Public Schools students participated in Project Launch Plus, a program through the Jacob K. Javits Gifted and Talented Students Education Program grant.
The Center for Gifted Studies at Western Kentucky University announced 34 districts in Kentucky and Tennessee would be participating in this project.
Grey Carroll and Harper Ray, seventh graders at Owensboro Innovation Middle School (iMiddle), and Isrell Roberts and Zed Garcia, seventh graders at Owensboro Middle School, were selected from OPS.
Alecia Meyer, gifted and talented coordinator for iMiddle and OMS, said if students have shown they have gifted tendencies or if their scores have been identified or not, the district could nominate them, and from that list, WKU randomly chooses a certain number of participants.
“We ended up having four out of our list between the two buildings that attended a week-long, residential, free camp where they were able to experience lots of different things,” Meyer said.
Because the students participated in the program, they will be eligible for another week of camp during the summer of 2023.
Meyer said they will also have the opportunity to participate in an above-level test, to see if they fall in the gifted range, free of charge for the district and students.
“The target is really to give kids an experience in things that are geared more toward a child who has gifted tendencies in something,” Meyer said. “These are above and beyond opportunities they’ve been given.”
Garcia said he enjoyed going to the different class sessions offered during the camp.
“It was pretty fun and we learned a lot of different stuff,” he said. “They varied.”
Roberts said the camp was so fun that it makes school “seem kind of boring.”
“It was very varied,” Roberts said. “One class I had was how to code a video game and then the next class would be something completely different. I thought it was a lot of fun.”
The most enjoyable session for Garcia was the one titled “Tell Me Something Interesting” where students learned a lot of information about other people. He described it as “enjoyable.”
Roberts’ favorite class was one where students built a fantasy theme park design.
“Other than my classes, I had the most fun when we got to decide ourselves what we got to do for the day,” he said. “I chose tag, but there was kickball, bracelet making and label making.”
Being back in school, there are some aspects of the camp that has helped Garcia and Roberts in their school work.
“I had ‘Diving into DNA’ and that’s helped in my science class,” Roberts said. “We learned a lot about DNA in that class and we’re learning about cells in school right now and I learned a little bit about cells during camp.”
Garcia said it is now easier for him to write and find topics to write about.
“I can basically just think of a random prompt and write two paragraphs about it or go on and on about it,” he said.
