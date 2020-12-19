For nearly 50 years, the Ag Expo has given regional growers an opportunity to take a break from their farm work.
But the ag event, typically held on the last Wednesday in January at the Owensboro Convention Center, has been canceled for 2021 because of the ongoing COVID-19 concerns.
“We communicated with our leadership, our booth sponsors and obviously the Convention Center,” said Clint Hardy, Daviess County ag agent who’s part of the Ag Expo’s planning committee. “Given the situation we’re in, we thought it would be in the best interest for safety to set a year out.”
This would’ve been the 47th annual Ag Expo.
“The only time the event was canceled, and really, technically wasn’t canceled because we were set up ready to have the event on the last Wednesday of January 2009; that was the day of our big ice storm,” Hardy said. “That has been the only time that the doors did not open on the last Wednesday in January for Ag Expo.”
The daylong, free event is organized by the Grain Day Committee and supported by the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service.
Along with the trade show that features equipment, seed and other ag vendors, there are educational classes and speakers who offer insight into issues such as the grain markets and disease management.
Hardy said the educational portion of the Ag Expo will likely still go on but it will happen in a virtual setting.
“It will be a couple of hours of an educational program for Ag Expo via Zoom for people who want to join us,” Hardy said. “There are more details to come on that but the live, in-person event we couldn’t do.”
As far as any consideration to postponing to a later date in the year, Hardy said it becomes too difficult for growers to break away from their farms the closer it gets to the spring planting season.
“February is about the cutoff to have a daytime event,” Hardy said. “…There’s so much planning that goes into Ag Expo; you can’t get up in March and if the day is pretty, you just won’t have a crowd.”
Hardy said he and his fellow committee members are disappointed about canceling the Ag Expo but that it will return.
“It’s a heartbreak but we’ll be back in 2022,” Hardy said. “But given what other people are dealing with, it’s a small, insignificant thing in the big picture.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
