The Green River District Health Department reported Tuesday that 48 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the seven-county region in the past week.
The report said there were 18 in Daviess County, two in Hancock County, 15 in Henderson County, two in McLean County, six in Ohio County, two in Union County and three in Webster County.
Eight COVID-19 deaths were reported in the period — two residents of Daviess County, four residents of Henderson County, one resident of McLean County and one resident of Ohio County.
The district average for the past week was seven new cases per day.
